Oreo's newest creation: 'Firework Oreo'

Oreo has created a new limited-edition flavor just in time for the Fourth of July.



It's called "Firework Oreo." The creme inside the cookie contains red and blue specks of popping candies. Like fireworks. In your mouth. Get it?

They're available nationwide beginning today. Meanwhile, Oreo is asking fans to choose its next flavor for a chance to win a half million dollar prize.

You can enter your dream Oreo idea using the hashtags #myoreocreation and #contest.