Pilot transported after failed take-off crash in Coeur d'Alene

The pilot of a small aircraft was taken to Kootenai Health Monday following a failed take-off at the Coeur d'Alene Airport.

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the pilot, 61-year-old Frank G. Gordon from Coeur d'Alene was trying to take off when they crashed just after 1:30 p.m. The plane sustained damage to the front and right wing. We're told the pilot was the only one on board and has minor injuries.

The local office of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the local office of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has both been notified of the crash and are investigating.