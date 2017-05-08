Pilot transported after failed take-off crash in Coeur d'Alene - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pilot transported after failed take-off crash in Coeur d'Alene

Posted:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

The pilot of a small aircraft was taken to Kootenai Health Monday following a failed take-off at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. 

 Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the pilot, 61-year-old Frank G. Gordon from Coeur d'Alene was trying to take off when they crashed just after 1:30 p.m. The plane sustained damage to the front and right wing. We're told the pilot was the only one on board and has minor injuries.

Gordon was the only person inside the plane at the time of the crash. He was taken to Kootenai Health to treat his injuries. 

The local office of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the local office of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has both been notified of the crash and are investigating. 

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton is still under investigation, but cell phone video and witnesses are giving an idea of what happened Sunday evening. Most people were doing yard work or playing outside on Sunday, but then, neighbors say they feared for their safety. Witnesses say a man got out of the car and let it roll down the hill. A police officer had to ram the car to prevent it from rolling into a busy intersection.

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - State health officials say the percentage of kindergarteners with the required vaccinations needed to start school remained steady at 85 percent this year. The report released Monday by the Department of Health also shows 4.7 percent of the kindergarteners have an exemption excusing them from one or more vaccinations because of medical, personal, or religions reasons. That exemption rate increased slightly during the 2016-17 school year

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.

