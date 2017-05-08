Lawsuit settled between State Patrol and military veterans

(AP) - A historic settlement has been reached between the state of Washington and plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit that will benefit at least 887 Washington State Patrol troopers and applicants who served in the military but were denied a veterans' preference.



The settlement, announced Monday, consists of $13 million in cash and an estimated $2 million worth of retirement benefits.



Lawyers for the plaintiffs say it is the largest settlement in the history of the federal veterans' employment rights law.



The lawsuit, filed in Spokane County Superior Court, challenged the State Patrol's failure to give qualified veterans hiring and promotion preference as required by state law.



The state will pay $13 million dollars to compensate WSP employees and applicants who were denied veterans' preference in hiring and promotion.

5/8/2017 2:40:57 PM (GMT -7:00)