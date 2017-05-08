Rep. Raul Labrador says health care answer wasn't elegant

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says his answer to a question about health care during a recent town hall meeting in Lewiston on Friday "wasn't very elegant."



Labrador has received criticism for saying that no one has died because they didn't have access to health care - a claim that is being disputed by health care officials and medical experts.



Labrador released a statement Saturday, saying he rejects the argument that the Republican health care plan that was recently passed by the House will cause people to die.



In his statement, Labrador also criticized the media for focusing on the five second clip and not focusing on his entire response to the question, noting that hospitals are required to treat people in need of emergency care- regardless if they are able to pay.

You can watch Raul Labrador's full Lewiston town hall meeting here: