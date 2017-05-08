The Latest: Trump calls Russia probe 'a total hoax'Posted: Updated:
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
Authorities say disappearance of Spokane man in Kalispell area is suspicious
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Mont. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a 26-year-old Spokane man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 2nd in the Kalispell area. Corey Michael Flannigan was driving a stolen vehicle that was recovered, crashed on Rose Crossing, before he was reported missing. The last confirmed contact with Flannigan was on May 2nd in the Kalispell area.>>
Mother of 17-month-old baby Maliki reacts to murder verdict
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man convicted for killing his 17-month-old stepson is now waiting for his sentencing. 31-year-old Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury late Friday night for killing baby Maliki. Police say Maliki was left in his care for no more than 20 minutes while Maliki's mother ran an errand.>>
Spokane Police: Man opens SUV door and tries to fire on officers on welfare check
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say a 21-year-old man forced his girlfriend into her car at gunpoint and tried to shoot at them early Sunday morning in north Spokane. Officers were on scene of a welfare check just west of the Northtown Mall on Whitehouse. At the same time, several complaints were called in about shots being fired close by near Joseph and Ash.>>
Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.>>
Movie money used at Spokane Valley gas station
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Jacob Clarke has seen a lot while working at Devine's in Spokane Valley but he has never seen something like this. "I was definitely surprised... Not surprised to see a fake counterfeit bill, but more surprised it was a hundred." Jacob's co-worker got this bill just the other night. But Jacob personally has come across a couple of fake bills in the past.>>
Man found floating in Moyie river
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Crews in Boundary County responded to Moyie River Monday after receiving a call that a 60-year-old man had been found face down, floating near the Meadow Creek Campground area. Paramedics said he was wearing a wet suit and life jacket at the time he died. A witness told law enforcement that they had seen the victim fall into the river from his raft by Meadow Creek and because of the speed of the river, they weren't able to reach him.>>
Fidget Spinners: helpful or hurtful?
SPOKANE, Wash. - A popular toy designed to help kids with ADD focus is causing controversy at a Spokane area school. Mullan Road Elementary sent an email to student's parents saying leave the fidget spinners at home. Mullan Road Elementary Principal Mike McGinnis says they had a plan in place for kids who need it the most. "We've struggled with that a little bit because we like to use those and they are popular enough that they are effective," said Principal ...>>
Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area. KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed. "Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army. There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans. "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating,">>
Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s>>
Steptoe residents arrested for pills, heroin, meth found in home
COLFAX, Wash. - Two Steptoe residents are facing charges after deputies found drug paraphernalia, hydrocodone pills, and small amounts of both heroin and methamphetamine at their home. 20-year-old Meagan Rhuby and 19-year-old Wyatt Schmidt of Colfax were arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies in Whitman County say they served a search warrant for the home Thursday>>
The Latest: Trump calls Russia probe 'a total hoax'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on the congressional probe into Russia in the 2016 election (all times local): 7:15 p.m. President Donald Trump is calling investigations into his campaign's possible ties to Russia's election meddling a "taxpayer funded charade" and a "total hoax." Trump is weighing in on Twitter following a congressional hearing on Russian interference. The president says former Acti...>>
Video surfaces of officer involved shooting near Perry and Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. - The officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton is still under investigation, but cell phone video and witnesses are giving an idea of what happened Sunday evening. Most people were doing yard work or playing outside on Sunday, but then, neighbors say they feared for their safety. Witnesses say a man got out of the car and let it roll down the hill. A police officer had to ram the car to prevent it from rolling into a busy intersection.>>
Rate of immunized kindergarteners is a steady 85 percent
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - State health officials say the percentage of kindergarteners with the required vaccinations needed to start school remained steady at 85 percent this year. The report released Monday by the Department of Health also shows 4.7 percent of the kindergarteners have an exemption excusing them from one or more vaccinations because of medical, personal, or religions reasons. That exemption rate increased slightly during the 2016-17 school year, ...>>
Spokane police investigating officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting near Perry and Dalton Sunday evening. Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl says the situation began after they received a report of a reckless driver. When officers responded, the male driver jumped out of the car and police were involved in a short chase with the man on foot.>>
Rep. Raul Labrador says health care answer wasn't elegant
LEWISTON, Idaho - U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador says his answer to a question about health care during a recent town hall meeting in Lewiston on Friday "wasn't very elegant." Labrador has received criticism for saying that no one has died because they didn't have access to health care - a claim that is being disputed by health care officials and medical experts. Labrador released a statement Saturday, saying he rejects the ar...>>
