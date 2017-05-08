Steptoe residents arrested for pills, heroin, meth found in home

Beat the Heat with the Weather Authority

Two Steptoe residents are facing charges after deputies found drug paraphernalia, hydrocodone pills, and small amounts of both heroin and methamphetamine at their home.

20-year-old Meagan Rhuby and 19-year-old Wyatt Schmidt of Colfax were arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies in Whitman County say they served a search warrant for the home Thursday evening after receiving a tip that the home was possibly trafficking narcotics.