Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone

A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area.

KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed.

"Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army.

There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans. "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating," said Payne.

Since Friday, Payne says he hasn't seen anything done to fix the problem. "There's been multiple reports to the city. We haven't seen anything. No city vehicles come by to tag them for tow," said Payne.

The city says the best way to report is calling 311 and giving as much specific information as possible like the location of the problem, and plate numbers.

The city says when they do get a complaint, they'll notify parking or code enforcement. Then the parking officers will investigate the complaints to see if there is any violation, like how long the vehicle has been parked there and the condition of it.

Payne says the white van has been in the area since January. "That van started out empty and now he can barely fit in the driver's seat," said Payne. While the other three vehicles have been around for about two months.

KHQ tried to see if anyone was around who lived in the vehicles, but could not reach anyone.

Salvation Army says they filed a complaint. The city says they haven't found a complaint.

We're going to stay on this story to see what we can sort out.