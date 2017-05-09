Man found floating in Moyie river

Boundary County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to Moyie River Monday after receiving a call that a 60-year-old man had been found face down, floating near the Meadow Creek Campground area.

Paramedics said he was wearing a wet suit and life jacket at the time he died.

A witness told law enforcement that they had seen the victim fall into the river from his raft by Meadow Creek and because of the speed of the river, they weren't able to reach him.

The identification of the victim is pending notification of the family.