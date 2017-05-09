Family, girlfriend of man shot by Spokane Police speak to KHQ - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family, girlfriend of man shot by Spokane Police speak to KHQ

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Tonight Terry Wallette remains at Sacred Heart on life support.  

Earlier this evening I sat down with his family and longtime girlfriend who are upset that police shot him saying he would have never hurt anyone.

"They shot him, there was nobody else around. They were trying to kill him," said Wallette's girlfriend Marissa Alexander.  

Terry Wallette's family tells me he had a mental breakdown and took himself to holy family hospital yesterday after being put on a new medication.   

He left soon after, calling his mom and telling her the voices in his head had become overwhelming.   

He said "tell everybody goodbye and I love them," shortly before his confrontation with officers.  

His family tells me they've tried getting him help for years for his mental health issues but no one has been able to.

"He was trying suicide by cop and they know that. The cops have dealt with him before," said Wallette's sister. "They knew he was suicidal."

This is far from his first run in with police. Since 2010, Wallette has been arrested for assault with a deadly, weapon assault against a law enforcement officer, and unlawful imprisonment.   

After seeing video of what happened, Wallette's girlfriend tells me she doesn't think he was threatening anyone but himself and officers overreacted when they fired as he was running away.

"I want the Spokane Police to be held accountable for excessive force. There is no reason to shoot somebody seven times.  There is no reason for it unless you're shooting to kill, which they almost did," Marissa said.

The family says terry was shot 7 times and has been in and out of surgery at this point they don't know if he will survive.  

Detectives say there were three officers who opened fire in this shooting.

All three of them are on leave, but tonight they haven't been identified.

