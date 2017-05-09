Breach Confirmed: Hanford tunnel collapse prompts fears of radioactive contamination

Breach Confirmed: Hanford tunnel collapse prompts fears of radioactive contaminationPosted: Updated:
KHQ.COM - Tuesday morning employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site were told to "take-cover" due to the possibility that radioactive particles may have been released into the air. Whether or not an area of the tunnel has actually collapsed has been hard to determine. A media contact that we spoke with on the phone told us verbatim, "we can confirm that there was no tunnel collapse.">>
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s>>
Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area. KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed. "Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army. There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans. "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating,">>
Family, girlfriend of man shot by Spokane Police speak to KHQ
SPOKANE, Wash. Tonight Terry Wallette remains at Sacred Heart on life support. Earlier this evening I sat down with his family and longtime girlfriend who are upset that police shot him saying he would have never hurt anyone. "They shot him, there was nobody else around. They were trying to kill him," said Wallette's girlfriend Marissa Alexander. Terry Wallette's family tells me he had a mental breakdown and took himself to holy>>
Man found floating in Moyie river
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Crews in Boundary County responded to Moyie River Monday after receiving a call that a 60-year-old man had been found face down, floating near the Meadow Creek Campground area. Paramedics said he was wearing a wet suit and life jacket at the time he died. A witness told law enforcement that they had seen the victim fall into the river from his raft by Meadow Creek and because of the speed of the river, they weren't able to reach him.>>
KHQ.COM - Tuesday morning employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site were told to "take-cover" due to the possibility that radioactive particles may have been released into the air. Whether or not an area of the tunnel has actually collapsed has been hard to determine. A media contact that we spoke with on the phone told us verbatim, "we can confirm that there was no tunnel collapse.">>
Gov. Inslee issues statement on Hanford tunnel breach
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Following a reported tunnel collapse and breach at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation Tuesday morning, Governor Jay Inslee issued a statement calling it a serious situation. Crews are currently surveying the area near the PUREX tunnels for contamination.>>
Person pulled from Spokane River in water rescue
SPOKANE, Wash. - A person has just been pulled from the Spokane River along West Summit Blvd. near Kendall Yards and the Maple Street Bridge. We have a crew on scene who tell us they can see that the fire department has brought a stretcher down a steep embankment to the waters edge. We do not know the condition of the person. As soon as we get more information, we will update this story.>>
Bill would remove prohibition on nuclear attack planning
A new bill in Washington state would remove a 1984 prohibition on including nuclear attack preparations in the state's emergency management plans.>>
One sponsor says recent tensions between the U.S. and North Korea makes the idea timely. But emergency management officials say that the greatest threat facing Washington is an earthquake.
Hidden hikes in the Inland Northwest
KHQ.COM - Living in the Inland Northwest, we are blessed to have thousands of miles of hiking trails right in our own backyard. Whether you're looking for a place to hike that's five minutes from your home, or you don't mind driving a few hours to hike through the beautiful back-country, you have endless options.>>
Family, girlfriend of man shot by Spokane Police speak to KHQ
SPOKANE, Wash. Tonight Terry Wallette remains at Sacred Heart on life support. Earlier this evening I sat down with his family and longtime girlfriend who are upset that police shot him saying he would have never hurt anyone. "They shot him, there was nobody else around. They were trying to kill him," said Wallette's girlfriend Marissa Alexander. Terry Wallette's family tells me he had a mental breakdown and took himself to holy>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 8th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, May 8th.>>
Man found floating in Moyie river
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Crews in Boundary County responded to Moyie River Monday after receiving a call that a 60-year-old man had been found face down, floating near the Meadow Creek Campground area. Paramedics said he was wearing a wet suit and life jacket at the time he died. A witness told law enforcement that they had seen the victim fall into the river from his raft by Meadow Creek and because of the speed of the river, they weren't able to reach him.>>
Fidget Spinners: helpful or hurtful?
SPOKANE, Wash. - A popular toy designed to help kids with ADD focus is causing controversy at a Spokane area school. Mullan Road Elementary sent an email to student's parents saying leave the fidget spinners at home. Mullan Road Elementary Principal Mike McGinnis says they had a plan in place for kids who need it the most. "We've struggled with that a little bit because we like to use those and they are popular enough that they are effective," said Principal ...>>
Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area. KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed. "Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army. There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans. "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating,">>
