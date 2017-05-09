Hanford employees told to take cover for fear of radioactive par - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hanford employees told to take cover for fear of radioactive particles

Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air. 

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Richland Office say they activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26am after an alert was declared at the 200 East Area near the PUREX (Plutonium Uranium Extracation Plant) Facility. There are concerns about subsidence, which means a collapse, in the soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility. The tunnels contain contaminated materials. There is concern those materials could or have already contaminated the air. 

Actions taken to protect on-site employees include: 

  • Facility personnel have been evacuated
  • As a precaution, workers in potentially affected areas of the Hanford Site have gone indoors
  • Access to the 200 East Area of the Hanford Site, which is located in the center of the Hanford Site, has been restricted to protect employees

This is a developing story, we will update this story as soon as we get more information. 

  • Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

  • Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday

    SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s 

  • Family, girlfriend of man shot by Spokane Police speak to KHQ

    SPOKANE, Wash. Tonight Terry Wallette remains at Sacred Heart on life support.   Earlier this evening I sat down with his family and longtime girlfriend who are upset that police shot him saying he would have never hurt anyone. "They shot him, there was nobody else around. They were trying to kill him," said Wallette's girlfriend Marissa Alexander.  Terry Wallette's family tells me he had a mental breakdown and took himself to holy 

  • Hanford employees told to take cover for fear of radioactive particles

    KHQ.COM - Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.  The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Richland Office say they activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26am after an alert was declared at the 200 East Area near the PUREX (Plutonium Uranium Extracation Plant) Facility.

  • Hidden hikes in the Inland Northwest

    KHQ.COM - Living in the Inland Northwest, we are blessed to have thousands of miles of hiking trails right in our own backyard. Whether you're looking for a place to hike that's five minutes from your home, or you don't mind driving a few hours to hike through the beautiful back-country, you have endless options.

  • Family, girlfriend of man shot by Spokane Police speak to KHQ

    SPOKANE, Wash. Tonight Terry Wallette remains at Sacred Heart on life support.   Earlier this evening I sat down with his family and longtime girlfriend who are upset that police shot him saying he would have never hurt anyone. "They shot him, there was nobody else around. They were trying to kill him," said Wallette's girlfriend Marissa Alexander.  Terry Wallette's family tells me he had a mental breakdown and took himself to holy 

