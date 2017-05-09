Hanford employees told to take cover for fear of radioactive particles

Hanford employees told to take cover for fear of radioactive particlesPosted: Updated:
Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman
FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.>>
Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s>>
Family, girlfriend of man shot by Spokane Police speak to KHQ
SPOKANE, Wash. Tonight Terry Wallette remains at Sacred Heart on life support. Earlier this evening I sat down with his family and longtime girlfriend who are upset that police shot him saying he would have never hurt anyone. "They shot him, there was nobody else around. They were trying to kill him," said Wallette's girlfriend Marissa Alexander. Terry Wallette's family tells me he had a mental breakdown and took himself to holy>>
Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area. KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed. "Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army. There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans. "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating,">>
Man found floating in Moyie river
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Crews in Boundary County responded to Moyie River Monday after receiving a call that a 60-year-old man had been found face down, floating near the Meadow Creek Campground area. Paramedics said he was wearing a wet suit and life jacket at the time he died. A witness told law enforcement that they had seen the victim fall into the river from his raft by Meadow Creek and because of the speed of the river, they weren't able to reach him.>>
Steptoe residents arrested for pills, heroin, meth found in home
COLFAX, Wash. - Two Steptoe residents are facing charges after deputies found drug paraphernalia, hydrocodone pills, and small amounts of both heroin and methamphetamine at their home. 20-year-old Meagan Rhuby and 19-year-old Wyatt Schmidt of Colfax were arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies in Whitman County say they served a search warrant for the home Thursday>>
Hanford employees told to take cover for fear of radioactive particles
KHQ.COM - Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Richland Office say they activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26am after an alert was declared at the 200 East Area near the PUREX (Plutonium Uranium Extracation Plant) Facility.>>
Hidden hikes in the Inland Northwest
KHQ.COM - Living in the Inland Northwest, we are blessed to have thousands of miles of hiking trails right in our own backyard. Whether you're looking for a place to hike that's five minutes from your home, or you don't mind driving a few hours to hike through the beautiful back-country, you have endless options.>>
Fidget Spinners: helpful or hurtful?
SPOKANE, Wash. - A popular toy designed to help kids with ADD focus is causing controversy at a Spokane area school. Mullan Road Elementary sent an email to student's parents saying leave the fidget spinners at home. Mullan Road Elementary Principal Mike McGinnis says they had a plan in place for kids who need it the most. "We've struggled with that a little bit because we like to use those and they are popular enough that they are effective," said Principal ...>>
Business wants homeless camp on wheels gone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless camp on wheels near Division and Ermina in North Spokane, has been an eyesore according to businesses in the area. KHQ first reported the story on Friday. We checked back in on Monday to see if anything had changed. "Nothing's happened," said Chris Payne, an employee at the Salvation Army. There's piles and piles of trash building up inside the vans. "Their collection is obviously growing so it's really frustrating,">>
Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday
SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s>>
Steptoe residents arrested for pills, heroin, meth found in home
COLFAX, Wash. - Two Steptoe residents are facing charges after deputies found drug paraphernalia, hydrocodone pills, and small amounts of both heroin and methamphetamine at their home. 20-year-old Meagan Rhuby and 19-year-old Wyatt Schmidt of Colfax were arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies in Whitman County say they served a search warrant for the home Thursday>>
The Latest: Trump calls Russia probe 'a total hoax'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - The Latest on the congressional probe into Russia in the 2016 election (all times local): 7:15 p.m. President Donald Trump is calling investigations into his campaign's possible ties to Russia's election meddling a "taxpayer funded charade" and a "total hoax." Trump is weighing in on Twitter following a congressional hearing on Russian interference. The president says former Acti...>>
