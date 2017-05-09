Hanford employees told to take cover for fear of radioactive particles

Employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site have been told to take cover due to a possible tunnel collapse that it may have released radioactive particles into the air.



The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Richland Office say they activated the Hanford Emergency Operations Center at 8:26am after an alert was declared at the 200 East Area near the PUREX (Plutonium Uranium Extracation Plant) Facility. There are concerns about subsidence, which means a collapse, in the soil covering railroad tunnels near a former chemical processing facility. The tunnels contain contaminated materials. There is concern those materials could or have already contaminated the air.



Actions taken to protect on-site employees include:

Facility personnel have been evacuated

As a precaution, workers in potentially affected areas of the Hanford Site have gone indoors

Access to the 200 East Area of the Hanford Site, which is located in the center of the Hanford Site, has been restricted to protect employees

This is a developing story, we will update this story as soon as we get more information.