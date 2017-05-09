Bill would remove prohibition on nuclear attack planning

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - A new bill in Washington state would remove a 1984 prohibition on including nuclear attack preparations in the state's emergency management plans.



One sponsor says recent tensions between the U.S. and North Korea makes the idea timely. But emergency management officials say that the greatest threat facing Washington is an earthquake.



Current state law requires an "all-hazard emergency plan for the state which shall include an analysis of the natural, technological, or human caused hazards which could affect the state of Washington." But a law passed in 1984 says that any such plan "may not include preparation for emergency evacuation or relocation of residents in anticipation of nuclear attack."



The bill introduced last week by Sens. David Frockt, a Democrat, and Mark Miloscia, a Republican, would remove the 1984 language.

