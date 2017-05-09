Gov. Inslee issues statement on Hanford tunnel breach

Following a reported tunnel collapse and breach at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation Tuesday morning, Governor Jay Inslee issued a statement calling it a serious situation. Crews are currently surveying the area near the PUREX tunnels for contamination. Crews are using hand surveying techniques in the outer areas around the PUREX facility. At and near the area of subsidence crews have deployed a TALON, which is a remote operated surveying device that is capable of radiological and industrial hygiene monitoring as well as capturing video footage. The TALON device allows crews to safely survey potential areas of contamination from a distance of up to ½ mile. As of Tuesday afternoon about 3,000 Hanford workers remain in a "take-cover" situation.

The governor's full statement can be read below: