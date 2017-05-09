Caught on camera: Bear chases biker on trail in Slovakia

A short GoPro video posted by a biker in Slovakia on Monday is showing just how close two trail bikers came to getting attacked by a bear.

Dušan Vinžík posted the video to YouTube. In it, you can see two bikers making their way down a path in a park in Slovakia when a bear bursts out of the wooded area off of the trail and starts chasing after the biker. The bear gives up the chase a short time later. The lead biker apparently has no idea he was outrunning a bear.

Luckily neither biker was hurt, just a little shaken up after the close encounter. But the YouTube video has gained international attention with nearly 2 million views since it was posted on Monday.