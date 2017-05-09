Seattle mayor drops re-election bid after sex abuse claims - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seattle mayor drops re-election bid after sex abuse claims

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Office of the Mayor Photo: Office of the Mayor
SEATTLE -

The Latest on Seattle mayor dropping re-election bid (all times local):
    
11:16 a.m.
    
A man who claimed that Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him in the 1980s when he was a teenager says the mayor's decision to drop his re-election bid is a step toward justice and truth.
    
That's according to the Delvonn Heckard's lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard.
    
Beauregard said in a statement Heckard called the entire situation unfortunate.
    
Murray on Tuesday ended his campaign second term, saying he was stepping down in the best interest of the city. He will serve out his term through the end of the year.
    
The former longtime state lawmaker told a packed room of supporters that the mayor's race must focus on important issues for the city and should not be dominated by a scandal.
    
Heckard filed a lawsuit last month claiming Murray paid him for sex. Three other men then came forward with similar allegations.
    
Murray also reiterated his vehement denial of the allegations.
    
The Associated Press does not typically name alleged victims of sex abuse but Heckard has said he wanted his identity made public.
    
___
    
10:38 a.m.
    
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says he is dropping his re-election bid following allegations by four men that he sexually abused them when they were teenagers decades ago.
    
Murray vehemently denied the claims and has said they are politically motivated by an anti-gay conspiracy.
    
He made his announcement Tuesday after insisting for weeks he would not drop out.
    
The 62-year-old Murray is a Democrat and was elected in 2013. He pushed to raise Seattle's hourly minimum wage to $15.
    
Before becoming mayor, Murray was a state lawmaker for 18 years and led the effort to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state.
    
Murray was sued last month by a man claiming he was sexually abused as a teenager by Murray in the 1980s. Three other men came forward and made similar allegations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-05-09 21:41:26 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Tuesday morning employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site were told to "take-cover" due to the possibility that radioactive particles may have been released into the air. Whether or not an area of the tunnel has actually collapsed has been hard to determine. A media contact that we spoke with on the phone told us verbatim, "we can confirm that there was no tunnel collapse."

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Tuesday morning employees at the Hanford Nuclear Site were told to "take-cover" due to the possibility that radioactive particles may have been released into the air. Whether or not an area of the tunnel has actually collapsed has been hard to determine. A media contact that we spoke with on the phone told us verbatim, "we can confirm that there was no tunnel collapse."

    >>

  • Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

    Montana authorities find 'grizzly tracks over human tracks' in search for missing woman

    Monday, May 8 2017 2:49 PM EDT2017-05-08 18:49:31 GMT

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

    >>

    FLATHEAD COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Flathead County are searching for a missing Arizona woman in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area. She was in the area visiting family who say she went for a day hike with her dog on Thursday, May 4th and never returned.

    >>

  • Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday

    Nurses save man who suffered sudden cardiac arrest during Bloomsday

    Monday, May 8 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-05-09 02:03:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - More than 38,000 people hit the pavement to take on the Bloomsday race Sunday, but one of them was lucky to leave with his life thanks to a miracle at mile marker 3.5. Jerry Stafford’s life nearly ended when his heart suddenly stopped during the race. KHQ Local News Reporter Joe McHale spoke with his family. “He got to the 3.5 mile mark and he says he started to get light headed and dizzy,” said Stafford’s 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Is your farmers market fresh or false?

    Is your farmers market fresh or false?

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 8:20 PM EDT2017-05-10 00:20:47 GMT

    GREEN BLUFF, Wash. - May brings farmers markets back outdoors in major cities across the country, and more and more families participating in this 'farm to fork' economy. But there are some things you should know about these vendors before you buy. The Inland Northwest is on the cutting edge of this culinary change.

    >>

    GREEN BLUFF, Wash. - May brings farmers markets back outdoors in major cities across the country, and more and more families participating in this 'farm to fork' economy. But there are some things you should know about these vendors before you buy. The Inland Northwest is on the cutting edge of this culinary change.

    >>

  • Teen's plea for free Wendy's nuggets sets retweet record

    Teen's plea for free Wendy's nuggets sets retweet record

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-09 23:13:19 GMT

    RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's is now the most retweeted post of all time.      Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied, "18 million."

    >>

    RENO, Nev. (AP) - A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's is now the most retweeted post of all time.      Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied, "18 million."

    >>

  • Update: Man found floating in Moyie river identified

    Update: Man found floating in Moyie river identified

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-05-09 22:12:12 GMT

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Update Tuesday, May 9: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office has identified the man found floating in the Moyie River Monday as a 60-year-old man from Spokane. He was positively identified as James Harston Tuesday afternoon.

    >>

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - Update Tuesday, May 9: The Boundary County Sheriff's Office has identified the man found floating in the Moyie River Monday as a 60-year-old man from Spokane. He was positively identified as James Harston Tuesday afternoon.

    >>
    •   