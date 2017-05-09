Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, May 9th

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) -- A 17-foot python that had caused concern in a community north of Anchorage, Alaska, since it went missing two weeks ago has returned home.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough Animal Care reports that Sam slithered back into view Monday in the living room of its owners' home in the town of Meadow Lakes.

Sam had attracted international media attention after it went missing 14 days ago.

One of its owners tells the borough's Animal Care department that Sam was fed a 25-pound rabbit before it disappeared.

Animal Care Officer Darla Erskine reported that the owner did not know where Sam had been hiding.

There are no wild snakes in most of Alaska.

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- A Twitter plea from a Nevada teen for a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's is now the most retweeted post of all time.

Carter Wilkerson asked the fast food chain on Twitter last month how many retweets it would take for him to get free nuggets for a year. Wendy's replied, "18 million."

Wilkerson's screenshot of the exchange has moved past Ellen DeGeneres' viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars on Tuesday with more than 3.4 million retweets. Twitter confirmed the record to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's says Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the 18 million mark.

Wilkerson appeared on DeGeneres' show last month. She gave him a year's worth of Ellen-branded underwear and a television, but threatened to take the gifts back if he passed her.

DANVILLE, Ind. (AP) -- Some daring deer approached a group of hunters in central Indiana and one was so unafraid that it licked the barrel of a shotgun and allowed one of the men to stroke its neck.

Perhaps they knew the men were hoping to bag a turkey?

Leon Champine says the young animals didn't have their mother with them "to teach them what is dangerous."

Champine, of Indianapolis, told WXIN-TV that he and his friends encountered the inquisitive animals over the weekend in Hendricks County.

One of the men, Corey Cook, recorded video showing the deer wandering toward the camouflaged men who are hidden in the undergrowth. The video shows one nuzzling the barrel of a gun in the waning afternoon sunlight.

Champine calls it a "once in a lifetime encounter."

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin .

Megan Flaherty says she mainly wanted to have fun while attending Pennsauken High School's junior prom Saturday. The 17-year-old says she checked with her date to make sure he had no reservations about her plans.

Flaherty's open coffin slid out of the back a hearse. She then stepped out of the coffin on the hand of her date and smiled as other prom goers looked on in amazement.

Photos and video of Flaherty's entrance have become an online topic.

Many commenters seem to like the entrance, with some joking Flaherty was "drop dead gorgeous." But others say her actions were insensitive and tasteless.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- A $54 million lawsuit over the state's tallest building, called the Superman Building, has been settled just before a trial was scheduled to begin in federal court.

The owner of the Providence skyscraper had sued its former tenant, Bank of America, saying the bank allowed it to fall into disrepair. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank had countersued, arguing it spent millions of dollars on maintenance before it moved out four years ago.

The owner, High Rock Westminster Street, based in Newton, Massachusetts, and the bank said they were pleased to have settled the lawsuit.

"High Rock looks forward to exploring options to make the most of its ownership of the building," a joint statement said. "Bank of America looks forward to continuing its long-standing partnership with the city and people of Providence."

The terms of the settlement weren't disclosed. A trial had been set to begin Monday.

The 26-story building has been vacant for years and has become a symbol of Rhode Island's economic decline.

It was the tallest skyscraper in New England when it opened in 1928 as the Industrial National Bank Building and became the most recognizable feature on the Providence skyline. The Art Deco-style skyscraper, at the heart of downtown, got its superhero nickname because of its similarity to the Daily Planet headquarters in the old TV show.

High Rock has said in court that Bank of America took such bad care of the building over a period of years that the limestone facade is crumbling, among other problems.

Bank of America had said that it spent tens of millions of dollars on maintenance and repairs on the building during its lease and contended that High Rock decided to sue so it could get the money it needs to convert the building into apartments.

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) -- Police in Pennsylvania say a woman who decided to walk rather than drive after a night drinking ended up at the wrong house and in the wrong bed.

Lower Burrell Police Chief Tim Weitzel tells The Tribune-Review the woman had been at a bar Friday night and decided to walk to a relative's house.

She ended up at a stranger's house, where she tried - and failed - to enter through a window. She then successfully climbed through the window of a nearby home.

Weitzel says the home's owner noticed the window open, became alarmed and called police. Officers found the woman sleeping in a bed.

She's charged with burglary for breaking into a house when someone was home and trespassing charges.

Hirakata, Osaka, Japan - A Japanese amusement park is offering a new kind of thrill.

Hirakata Park posted a video online for a new service that provides fake bad guys you can punch to impress your date.

The "bad guys" approach you and your date, to say something rude, and you let 'em have it.

Actually, the punches aren't real, just scripted pantomime. The "hero" must attend a class to safely plan out the performance.

What could possibly go wrong?

Crayola's new crayon color will be based on a blue pigment discovered in 2009.

Scientists at Oregon State University accidentally discovered the brilliant blue hue when they were experimenting with materials that could be used in electronics.

Crayola Fans Will Have Say in Name of New Color

Crayola said Friday that it's partnering on the new crayon with Oregon State and The Shepherd Color Company, which licenses the pigment known as YInMn (yihn-mihn) blue.

The crayon maker recently retired the color dandelion. Crayola is leaving it to fans to come up with a name for the replacement crayon, which will make its debut this year. You can submit a name on the Crayola website.

Crayola is based in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards Inc., based in Kansas City, Missouri.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A Pennsylvania girl has earned an associate's degree at a community college even before she has received her high school diploma.

WPMT-TV reports 17-year-old Sadira Stallings will receive her degree in business administration from Harrisburg Area Community College on Thursday.

Stallings completed 63 credit hours through the schools dual-enrollment program and is the first high school student from the community college's Gettysburg campus to earn her degree before finishing high school.

Stallings took the courses online, which gave her the time to work two jobs and also participate in high school activities.

She'll receive her diploma from South Western High School in June.

She plans to pursue an associate's degree in nursing at the community college this fall so she can become a registered nurse.

LUCKNOW, India - Indian police are reviewing reports of missing children to try to identify a girl who was found living in a forest with a group of monkeys.

The girl, believed to be 10 to 12 years old, was unable to speak, was wearing no clothes and was emaciated when she discovered in January and taken to a hospital in Bahraich, a town in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

The young Indian girl sits on a bed at a hospital in this image taken from video in Bahraich northern India on Thursday. KK Productions via AP

She behaved like an animal, running on her arms and legs and eating food off the floor with her mouth, said D.K. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the government-run hospital.

After treatment, she has begun walking normally and eating with her hands.

"She is still not able to speak, but understands whatever you tell her and even smiles," Singh said.

Some woodcutters spotted the girl roaming with monkeys, police officer Dinesh Tripathi told The Associated Press on Thursday. They alerted police.

"They said the girl was naked and was very comfortable in the company of monkeys. When they tried to rescue the girl, they were chased away by the monkeys," the officer said.

She was rescued later by a police officer in the Katarniya Ghat forest range. "When he called the girl, the monkeys attacked him but he was able to rescue the girl. He sped away with her in his police car while the monkeys gave chase," Tripathi said.

He said police are trying to determine how the girl got into the forest and who her parents are.

She will be sent to a home for juveniles until she is identified, Singh said.