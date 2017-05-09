Moses Lake police arrest woman for armed robbery during test drive

On Monday afternoon Moses Lake Police arrested 49-year-old Lisa D. Miller after she used a gun to steal a car from a local dealership.

Police say Miller went on a test drive with an employee of an auto lot in the 400 block of Pioneer Way. During the test drive, Miller asked the salesman to stop the car next to a parked car. Miller then retrieved a pistol out of the parked car, chambered a round and pointed the pistol at the car salesman, ordering him to drive.

The salesman drove for a short distance before escaping the vehicle and calling police. Responding officers located Miller in the stolen car about two blocks from the dealership. She was arrested without incident. and a loaded pistol was recovered from the car.

Miller was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault, first degree kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.