Coeur d'Alene Police warn of phony television workers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Coeur d'Alene Police say they've received several reports in Kootenai County of a suspicious man and woman going door to door claiming to represent both DirecTV and Dish Network.

The police said Tuesday that the couple is claiming to sell or upgrade services provided by both DirecTV and Dish Network and has asked questions about when residents will be home. Officers have contacted both television providers, but they have not been able to verify if the two people represent either company.

The department is urging citizens to be cautious when dealing with anyone soliciting products or services door to door. They say if someone comes to your home to sell you something, ask to see their credentials including photo identification and never give out personal information to anyone you don't know. If the person or people seem suspicious, contact law enforcement immediately.

