Vandals cut fuel line to Spokane Meals on Wheels van

The Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels delivers 1,000 meals a day to home-bound senior citizens. They depend on their wheels to get these meals to them.

"We serve all of Spokane County from Liberty Lake to Cheney, Mead, through the South Hill." said Assistant Director Mark Liskowski

Overnight Tuesday vandals broke through this chain link fence, then they cut the fuel line to one of the organization's vans, draining the fuel out of it....

Liskowski says that this is happening way too often costing them a lot of money. "We work here on a shoestring budget," he said.

This is not the first time that this has happened. Back in February, vandals cut another fuel line taking the fuel out of the truck. It cost $1,200 for that repair. Liskowski said that they have already blown through 90 percent of their maintenance budget since January and don't know how much more fixing they can afford.

These cut fuel lines in total have cost them $2,400. That's the equivalent of two years' worth of meals.

"It's expensive, it's inconvenient, it puts a burden on us in terms of delivering the meals," Liskowski said.

This is not stopping them from delivering these meals "To make up for that shortage in transportation we do have to use personal vehicles."