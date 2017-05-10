CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out on Southwest flight from Dallas to L.A.

It's the latest viral video on a plane that's making the rounds on social media after a fight between two passengers broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight. The plane was traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles when a witness says a man turned around in his seat and made a comment about the woman sitting behind him "messing with his chair."



In the video you can hear one woman shout, "what's wrong with you?"



The witness who shot the video says a flight attendant did her best to break up the fight and was really the hero in the entire situation. "She was the tinniest out of all of them and she just comes barreling down the aisle. Total chaos," he said.



One of the passengers was arrested on suspicion of battery, the other passenger suffered minor injuries, including a small cut on his nose and a chipped tooth.