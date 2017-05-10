Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way.



The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.



Police soon learned the male driver had a criminal record and an expired license. The female passenger was also in the car and police found drugs in her purse. Both the driver and the passenger have been arrested.