Feisty rooster gets "arrested" by Post Falls Police

A rooster caught up in some "fowl play" in Post Falls landed himself in the slammer overnight. Post Falls Police posted about the ordeal on their Facebook page.



They say an officer had to respond to a local business to deal with a feisty rooster because customers were being chased down by the bird which was also jumping on top of cars.



Officer Harrison responded to the scene and successfully managed to wrangle the rooster, secure it in his patrol car and give it a courtesy ride to the station overnight.



The comments on Facebook are getting a little witty...



Downdraft Brewing Co. posted, "Thank you PFPD! This guy really wanted to join us inside for a cold one, but we think he'd already been cut off by another establishment because of his 'fowl' mood."



Scott Sales said, "glad the officer wasn't a chicken."



Lindy Turner said "the apprehension was simple. Nothing to crow about."



As for the charges the rooster will be facing? Diane Burright says, "crowing without a license."