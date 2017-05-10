UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found al - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

Posted: Updated:

An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

Incredibly though, Connelly has been found alive after extensive search efforts. Her uncle, Michael Connelly confirmed with our Montana affiliate, that Connelly was found alive with her dog, "Mogie." A helicopter transported her to safety even though she said she felt well enough to hike out with search and rescuers. According to friends and family who posted on her Facebook page, Connelly is an avid outdoorswoman. 

Connelly, who was in Montana visiting family, had originally set out on a hike with her dog but when she never returned, her family grew anxious and reported her missing. Connelly's vehicle was then discovered near the Great Bear Wilderness trailhead.
 

