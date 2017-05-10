22 Washington police officers receive state medals of honor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Twenty-two Washington police officers have received the state's highest honor in law enforcement.



The Skagit Valley Herald reports seven officers from Skagit County, six from Mount Vernon and one from Burlington were among the officers who received state Law Enforcement Medals of Honor Friday.



The award is given by the state Office of Attorney General to officers who have died in the line of duty or shown extraordinary heroism.



Mount Vernon officer Mike McClaughry received the award after he was shot in the head while responding to a report of a gunshot. McClaughry survived the incident. The six officers who assisted the night McClaughry was shot were awarded for their efforts to save him.



