22 Washington police officers receive state medals of honor - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

22 Washington police officers receive state medals of honor

Posted: Updated:

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Twenty-two Washington police officers have received the state's highest honor in law enforcement.
    
The Skagit Valley Herald reports seven officers from Skagit County, six from Mount Vernon and one from Burlington were among the officers who received state Law Enforcement Medals of Honor Friday.
    
The award is given by the state Office of Attorney General to officers who have died in the line of duty or shown extraordinary heroism.
    
Mount Vernon officer Mike McClaughry received the award after he was shot in the head while responding to a report of a gunshot. McClaughry survived the incident. The six officers who assisted the night McClaughry was shot were awarded for their efforts to save him.
  

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-05-10 18:15:22 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:54:11 GMT

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

  • Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:46:32 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House

    Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:10:29 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have his sights set on the White House. The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that a presidential run is "a real possibility."  Johnson says if he were president, leadership would be a top priority. Johnson isn't revealing much about his political leanings, but says he's not in favor of President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have his sights set on the White House. The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that a presidential run is "a real possibility."  Johnson says if he were president, leadership would be a top priority. Johnson isn't revealing much about his political leanings, but says he's not in favor of President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban.

    >>

  • Company whirls idea of biofuel refinery in Washington

    Company whirls idea of biofuel refinery in Washington

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 3:09 PM EDT2017-05-10 19:09:46 GMT

     A Houston-based company has shown interest in developing a biofuel refinery in Washington.      The Daily News reports the Port of Longview previously denied a similar project from the company. But this time, their plan is for just biofuel - not oil or propane - and would be built outside of Longview property.    

    >>

     A Houston-based company has shown interest in developing a biofuel refinery in Washington.      The Daily News reports the Port of Longview previously denied a similar project from the company. But this time, their plan is for just biofuel - not oil or propane - and would be built outside of Longview property.    

    >>

  • For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (sponsored)

    For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (sponsored)

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-05-10 18:58:01 GMT

    When it comes to finances, most of us do whatever everyone else does. We use our debit cards when we go to the store. We go to the bank to get a car loan when we want to buy a car.  There is a certain portion of the population, however, that does things differently. They are the "unbanked". >>Read more...

    >>

    When it comes to finances, most of us do whatever everyone else does. We use our debit cards when we go to the store. We go to the bank to get a car loan when we want to buy a car.  There is a certain portion of the population, however, that does things differently. They are the "unbanked". >>Read more...

    >>
    •   