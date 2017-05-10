Company whirls idea of biofuel refinery in Washington

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - A Houston-based company has shown interest in developing a biofuel refinery in Washington.



The Daily News reports the Port of Longview previously denied a similar project from the company. But this time, their plan is for just biofuel - not oil or propane - and would be built outside of Longview property.



Riverside Renewables' plan calls for processing 150 million gallons of virgin seed oil as a "drop-in" replacement fuel for diesel trucks. A company spokesman says the $500 million facility would process biofuel for domestic markets and would not use palm oil.



The company might also partner with a liquid petroleum gas provider to build a transfer terminal on its property, but the spokesman says there are no firm plans yet.



