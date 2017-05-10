For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (spo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPONSORED CONTENT

For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (sponsored)

When it comes to finances, most of us do whatever everyone else does. We use our debit cards when we go to the store. We go to the bank to get a car loan when we want to buy a car.  There is a certain portion of the population, however, that does things differently. They use cash, money orders and payday lenders.

According to a study by the FDIC in 2015, “unbanked” people spurn the banks for a variety of reasons. They believe they don’t have enough cash to have an account. Or they don’t trust banks. Or they live paycheck to paycheck for whatever reason.

Before you go “unbanked”, consider the risks. The costs of alternative banking add up over time.

Get more information from STCU’s Money Blog.

