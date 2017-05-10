CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A burglar "bearly" gets away at Coulee Harware - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A burglar "bearly" gets away at Coulee Harware Store

The owner at Coulee Hardware in Grand Coulee, WA caught an attempted break-in on surveillance video. But what sets this story apart from other attempted break-ins? The suspect was "bearly a burglar." The suspect was actually a bear! But a bear on a mission at that. 

After a customer informed the owner that he had seen a bear run across the parking lot and climb over a fence next to the store and into the lawn and garden center, the store owner decided to check his surveillance video to see if he could get a glimpse of the bear.

The surveillance shows much more than a glimpse; you can actually see the bear run straight into the doors, smashing his head against the glass before taking off in the direction of the fence as the witness had described.  

    •   