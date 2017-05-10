Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th

Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10thPosted: Updated:
UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog
KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.>>
Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges
The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.>>
Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way
KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.>>
Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse
KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.>>
Service dog recovering after attack in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaeger the German Shepard has been a part of the Douglas family for six years. He's a companion, and a service dog for one family member. "That dog brings him so much comfort and does stuff for him," said Marie Douglas about her husband's service dog Monday night, the Douglases eldest son took Jaeger for a walk in their Colbert neighbor when they passed by a fence.>>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out on Southwest flight from Dallas to L.A.
KHQ.COM - It's the latest viral video on a plane that's making the rounds on social media after a fight between two passengers broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight. The plane was traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles when a witness says a man turned around in his seat and made a comment about the woman sitting behind him "messing with his chair.">>
Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th.>>
UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog
KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.>>
Puppy mill bust prompts calls for changes to Washington animal laws
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Following a puppy mill bust and the arrest of a couple in Stevens County, a big question remains: Could something have been done sooner? Forty dogs were rescued from horrible conditions at Theresa and Thomas Hosteter's home, and Wednesday most of those dogs have been taken to other shelters in Washington and Oregon.>>
Skeeter Syndrome means mosquitoes are more than pests
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mosquitoes are popping up everywhere these days as the weather warms up. They're annoying for everyone, but for some, they can be a nightmare. A.J. loves playing football and being outside with his family and friends; but before he heads outdoors. "I just like load up on bug spray like everywhere from my face to my feet." said A.J.>>
Washington Dept of Ecology taking legal action after Hanford collapse
RICHLAND, Wash - The state of Washington is taking swift legal action against the U.S. government after a tunnel full of mixed radioactive and chemical waste collapsed Tuesday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. “This alarming emergency compels us to take immediate action – to hold the federal government accountable to its obligation to clean up the largest nuclear waste site in the country,” said Washington Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon.>>
Options for truly independent Russia probe are limited
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats' calls for an independent prosecutor to lead the investigation into Trump campaign contacts with Russia grew louder Wednesday in the aftermath of the FBI director's ouster, but the options for an independent probe remain limited, and the only current avenue for such an appointment is in the hands of the Justice Department.>>
Comey firing compared to Nixon's 'Saturday Night Massacre'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey drew swift comparisons to the Nixon-era "Saturday Night Massacre." Both cases involve a president getting rid of an official leading an investigation that could ensnare the White House.>>
Deaths from fentanyl and related drugs on rise in Washington
Health officials say deaths from the powerful opioid fentanyl and fentanyl -related drugs appear to be on the rise in Washington state. An investigation by several state agencies released Wednesday found at least 70 people died from the synthetic opioid in 2016.>>
