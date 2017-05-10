Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) -- A truck driver who heard a strange thud while driving down an Ohio highway says he pulled over to find landing gear sticking out his trailer after it was clipped by a small plane making a low approach.

No one was injured in the collision near the Fremont airport Tuesday. The pilot of the plane landed the aircraft on its belly.

Truck driver Russ Street pulled over at the airport, thinking he might have blown a tire, and saw a small tire sticking out of the top of his trailer.

State police say it's unclear why the plane was coming in low. They say the pilot, 71-year-old John Randall, was out for a short practice flight.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive Wednesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) -- A U.S. Senator from Minnesota has helped a man rectify his struggle with the IRS, which declared him dead for 29 years.

KMSP-TV reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar managed to reverse the false declaration and the government now recognizes that Adam Ronning is alive.

"This was an absurd situation," the Senator said in a statement. "This constituent was declared dead by the government when he wasn't. It doesn't get much worse than that."

The false declaration initially was made when Ronning was four years old. As an adult, he has always paid his taxes, but either only got half of his return or none at all since 2009.

"It's insulting, it's shocking, it's frustrating," Ronning said. "I'd call and they were like, 'let's just give him the hold monster.'"

Ronning said the government owes him approximately $20,000 in tax returns.

"That money will definitely have somewhere to go, you got to support the family, and there's going to be more diapers, making sure our cars keep working; just keep on keeping on," said the father of two with another child on the way.

A spokeswoman for Klobuchar said such cases are rare.

"I'm glad we could help him, and we will continue to work to make sure he gets the tax refunds he deserves," Klobuchar said in the statement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Police in Winston-Salem were executing a search warrant when they say a parcel was delivered with 4 pounds (1.81 kilograms) of high-grade marijuana.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 50-year-old Narel Remondadeon Rutherford faces multiple charges after Monday morning's search and delivery. Police say a search of a home also yielded eight marijuana plants and approximately a half-pound (0.23 kilograms) of marijuana from the kitchen and washing machine.

Police say in a news release that a delivery service brought the package from Portland, Oregon, while officers were inside the home. The contents have a street value of more than $20,000.

Rutherford was charged with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of violating the Controlled Substance Act. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a theft suspect who they say punched a police officer and jumped on top of a getaway car, riding to freedom on the vehicle's hood.

Joseph Diperso is accused of stealing power tools from a Home Depot in suburban Philadelphia on Saturday. Police say an off-duty Philadelphia officer confronted him in the parking lot. They say Diperso punched the officer and fled by jumping on a car driven by an accomplice.

Police say the 26-year-old Diperso is a suspect in other nearby retail thefts. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He's charged with theft, assault and disorderly conduct.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A recent house listing on Zillow in South Carolina is gaining attention for its mystery occupant upstairs that agents are telling potential buyers "don't bother asking" about the occupant living upstairs rent-free.

Should someone buy the home in Cayce, a city near Colombia, the listing says that person assumes responsibility for the tenant upstairs.

It specifically states: "Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances. Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)"

The single-family home appears to be a diamond in the rough, as the listing states -- a two-bedroom house with a separate cottage.

The property is being sold "as-is" with no repairs, no clean-up and no warranties expressed or implied.

According to the post, there is a mysterious tenant who lives upstairs from you that never pays rent and the owner has never seen.

The listing came to light when a Twitter user posted about it, calling it a "nightmare house."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Students at the University of California, Davis, can now purchase Plan B emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests, condoms and other personal care products from a vending machine.

The vending machine appeared earlier this month near the activities and recreation center.

Former student senator Parteek Singh told FOX40 he's been working with the university to make this contraceptive more available since 2015.

Plan B from the machine is $30. The pill can also be purchased over the counter and most pharmacies for $40 to $50. The machine also sells condoms, tampons and pads, pregnancy tests and pain relievers like Tylenol and Advil.

Singh says he's been contacted by other universities and nonprofits interested in the vending machines.

Critics of the plan say some students may start to rely on Plan B, rather than using other methods of contraception.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Customs agents in Philadelphia say they found 8 grams of heroin stuffed inside a congratulatory greeting card addressed to someone in Washington, D.C.

The card was shipped from the Netherlands, officials said Monday. On the front of the card, written in Dutch, was the word, "Success!"

The heroin was found in a plastic bag sandwiched between two pieces of cardboard. The value of the heroin was estimated at $500.

So far, no one has been arrested.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) - A life-size Ronald McDonald statue stolen from a McDonald's in New Jersey last month has been found.

But authorities are keeping mum about where it was found and who took it.

Hunterdon County prosecutors say the 250-pound fiberglass statue of the clown character sitting on a bench was taken from the McDonald's restaurant in Clinton. They announced Friday that it had been found but declined to comment further.

Restaurant owners Phil and Diane Koury say the statue wasn't damaged. They plan to move it to a secure location and will have it refurbished and repainted as part of ongoing restaurant renovations.

A $500 reward had been offered for information about the theft.

No word on whether the Hamburglar has an alibi.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hillsborough County, FL - Some fury friends were caught roaming around the grounds of one school in Hillsborough, Florida.

A family of foxes were seen walking around the campus of Burns Middle School.

At least three of the babies were caught by the PE field and taken to one of the classrooms.

The mother and the fourth baby fox are still missing.

None of the students who attend the school were around while these animals were strolling the campus grounds.

The school says it is important the foxes are caught safe and sound.

"They were getting braver and braver coming out during the daytime," explained Master Deputy Rodger Bradley. "So that's why we felt it was immediately we'd try to get them trapped and relocated."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal told an Atlanta TV station that he plans to run for sheriff in 2020.

O'Neal, who has residency in Florida and Georgia, didn't tell WXIA where he plans to seek office.

His declaration last week came in response to a question about running for Atlanta mayor some day, to which he said he had no interest.

"Mayor no, I would never run for mayor," O'Neal told WXIA on Friday.

O'Neal, who is an honorary deputy in Georgia's Clayton County and has been a reserve police officer in several communities over the years, said running for sheriff is something he's always wanted to do.

"It's just about bringing people closer together," O'Neal said. "You know, when I was coming up, people love and respected the police, the deputies. And I want to be the one to bring that back, especially in the community that I serve."

O'Neal played 19 years in the NBA, winning three straight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000-2002 and a fourth with the Miami Heat in 2006. He was named NBA MVP in 2000 and earned NBA Finals MVP honors in each of his three title runs with the Lakers.

He started his career winning the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1993 with the Orlando Magic and also played for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.