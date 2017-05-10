Idaho Anne Frank memorial defaced with racist language - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho Anne Frank memorial defaced with racist language

Photo: Clarissa Southwick Photo: Clarissa Southwick
BOISE, Idaho -

Idaho officials say an Anne Frank memorial was defaced with racist and anti-Semitic language.
    
Boise Parks and Recreation staff found two marble tablets from the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with racist and anti-Semitic words written in red on Tuesday. According to the reports, the Boise memorial was one of the few places where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is carved in stone.
    
Employees were able to chemically remove the ink, but the process damaged the marble. The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is looking to replace the marble, which could cost up to $20,000.
    
Boise police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

