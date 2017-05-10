Amazon to create homeless shelter at Seattle headquarters

A Seattle nonprofit that converts unused buildings into temporary shelters for women, children and families who are homeless will have a permanent home at Amazon's new headquarters building.



Mary's Place said in a news release Wednesday that Amazon will donate over 47,000 square feet of space in the downtown building for what will be called Mary's Place Family Shelter.



The shelter will have 65 rooms for more than 200 people each night.



In April 2016, Amazon provided Mary's Place with temporary use of a vacant former Travelodge hotel on its campus.



Construction on the new building at 2213 8th Ave is scheduled to begin this fall with completion expected in 2020.



The new shelter will include a resource center with some 40 nonprofits and volunteers to provide services and work with families to help them secure permanent housing and employment.

