Deaths from fentanyl and related drugs on rise in Washington

Deaths from fentanyl and related drugs on rise in WashingtonPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog
UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog
KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.>>
KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.>>
Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges
Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges
The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.>>
The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.>>
Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way
Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way
KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.>>
KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.>>
Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse
Nonessential personnel released after Hanford tunnel collapse
KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.>>
KHQ.COM - Due to the emergency at the Hanford Site today, non-essential personnel who work north of the Wye Barricade are being advised not to report for graveyard shift tonight. Only essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to report to work. An emergency was declared at the site at approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning.>>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out on Southwest flight from Dallas to L.A.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out on Southwest flight from Dallas to L.A.
KHQ.COM - It's the latest viral video on a plane that's making the rounds on social media after a fight between two passengers broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight. The plane was traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles when a witness says a man turned around in his seat and made a comment about the woman sitting behind him "messing with his chair.">>
KHQ.COM - It's the latest viral video on a plane that's making the rounds on social media after a fight between two passengers broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight. The plane was traveling from Dallas to Los Angeles when a witness says a man turned around in his seat and made a comment about the woman sitting behind him "messing with his chair.">>
Service dog recovering after attack in Spokane County
Service dog recovering after attack in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaeger the German Shepard has been a part of the Douglas family for six years. He's a companion, and a service dog for one family member. "That dog brings him so much comfort and does stuff for him," said Marie Douglas about her husband's service dog Monday night, the Douglases eldest son took Jaeger for a walk in their Colbert neighbor when they passed by a fence.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Jaeger the German Shepard has been a part of the Douglas family for six years. He's a companion, and a service dog for one family member. "That dog brings him so much comfort and does stuff for him," said Marie Douglas about her husband's service dog Monday night, the Douglases eldest son took Jaeger for a walk in their Colbert neighbor when they passed by a fence.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Washington Dept of Ecology taking legal action after Hanford collapse
Washington Dept of Ecology taking legal action after Hanford collapse
RICHLAND, Wash - The state of Washington is taking swift legal action against the U.S. government after a tunnel full of mixed radioactive and chemical waste collapsed Tuesday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. “This alarming emergency compels us to take immediate action – to hold the federal government accountable to its obligation to clean up the largest nuclear waste site in the country,” said Washington Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon.>>
RICHLAND, Wash - The state of Washington is taking swift legal action against the U.S. government after a tunnel full of mixed radioactive and chemical waste collapsed Tuesday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. “This alarming emergency compels us to take immediate action – to hold the federal government accountable to its obligation to clean up the largest nuclear waste site in the country,” said Washington Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon.>>
Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases
Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.>>
Options for truly independent Russia probe are limited
Options for truly independent Russia probe are limited
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats' calls for an independent prosecutor to lead the investigation into Trump campaign contacts with Russia grew louder Wednesday in the aftermath of the FBI director's ouster, but the options for an independent probe remain limited, and the only current avenue for such an appointment is in the hands of the Justice Department.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats' calls for an independent prosecutor to lead the investigation into Trump campaign contacts with Russia grew louder Wednesday in the aftermath of the FBI director's ouster, but the options for an independent probe remain limited, and the only current avenue for such an appointment is in the hands of the Justice Department.>>
Comey firing compared to Nixon's 'Saturday Night Massacre'
Comey firing compared to Nixon's 'Saturday Night Massacre'
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey drew swift comparisons to the Nixon-era "Saturday Night Massacre." Both cases involve a president getting rid of an official leading an investigation that could ensnare the White House.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey drew swift comparisons to the Nixon-era "Saturday Night Massacre." Both cases involve a president getting rid of an official leading an investigation that could ensnare the White House.>>
Deaths from fentanyl and related drugs on rise in Washington
Deaths from fentanyl and related drugs on rise in Washington
Health officials say deaths from the powerful opioid fentanyl and fentanyl -related drugs appear to be on the rise in Washington state. An investigation by several state agencies released Wednesday found at least 70 people died from the synthetic opioid in 2016.>>
Health officials say deaths from the powerful opioid fentanyl and fentanyl -related drugs appear to be on the rise in Washington state. An investigation by several state agencies released Wednesday found at least 70 people died from the synthetic opioid in 2016.>>
Amazon to create homeless shelter at Seattle headquarters
Amazon to create homeless shelter at Seattle headquarters
SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle nonprofit that converts unused buildings into temporary shelters for women, children and families who are homeless will have a permanent home at Amazon's new headquarters building. Mary's Place said in a news release Wednesday that Amazon will donate over 47,000 square feet of space in the downtown building for what will be called Mary's Place Family Shelter.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle nonprofit that converts unused buildings into temporary shelters for women, children and families who are homeless will have a permanent home at Amazon's new headquarters building. Mary's Place said in a news release Wednesday that Amazon will donate over 47,000 square feet of space in the downtown building for what will be called Mary's Place Family Shelter.>>
The Latest: Energy chief pledges investigation into collapse
The Latest: Energy chief pledges investigation into collapse
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says his agency will conduct a study to determine what led to the collapse of a tunnel at Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state. Perry said Wednesday that the tunnel obviously deteriorated and the question that needs to be answered now is why that was allowed to happen.>>
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says his agency will conduct a study to determine what led to the collapse of a tunnel at Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state. Perry said Wednesday that the tunnel obviously deteriorated and the question that needs to be answered now is why that was allowed to happen.>>
Idaho Anne Frank memorial defaced with racist language
Idaho Anne Frank memorial defaced with racist language
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials say an Anne Frank memorial was defaced with racist and anti-Semitic language. Boise Parks and Recreation staff found two marble tablets from the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with racist and anti-Semitic words written in red on Tuesday. According to the reports, the Boise memorial was one of the few places where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is carved in stone.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho officials say an Anne Frank memorial was defaced with racist and anti-Semitic language. Boise Parks and Recreation staff found two marble tablets from the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial with racist and anti-Semitic words written in red on Tuesday. According to the reports, the Boise memorial was one of the few places where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is carved in stone.>>
For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (sponsored)
For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (sponsored)
Most people’s financial lives revolve around a credit union or a bank. They buy groceries using debit cards linked to their checking accounts and save money in savings accounts. For some people, however, there’s no solid center. >>Read more...>>
Most people’s financial lives revolve around a credit union or a bank. They buy groceries using debit cards linked to their checking accounts and save money in savings accounts. For some people, however, there’s no solid center. >>Read more...>>
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
Rock nation? Dwayne Johnson considering run for White House
LOS ANGELES (AP) - After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have his sights set on the White House. The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that a presidential run is "a real possibility." Johnson says if he were president, leadership would be a top priority. Johnson isn't revealing much about his political leanings, but says he's not in favor of President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may have his sights set on the White House. The actor and former pro wrestler tells GQ that a presidential run is "a real possibility." Johnson says if he were president, leadership would be a top priority. Johnson isn't revealing much about his political leanings, but says he's not in favor of President Donald Trump's proposed travel ban.>>