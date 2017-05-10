Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

Davis was arrested in charged with voyeurism on September 5 after Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a man using a cell phone to try to take pictures of a 17-year-old victim from under the bathroom wall separating two stalls at Greenacres Park.

Davis pled guilty to the charge and, as a convicted sex offender, was required to provide a DNA sample which was entered into the Combine DNA Index System (CODIS) database. When his DNA sample was entered, it showed a match to a previously unidentified suspect DNA sample submitted from cases in 2008 and 2009.

Deputies report the 2008 case happened on December 10, at an apartment on Houk Road when the adult female victim awoke to a man, dressed in black, fondling her. The victim screamed and her boyfriend who was asleep in the bed next to her woke up and chased the man. The man in black knocked over their Christmas tree and coffee table while running out the back door. Later in the morning, when it was light outside, the boyfriend noticed blood on a new tarp covering the barbecue next to the path where the man ran away.

The tarp was collected as evidence because deputies believed the man may have cut himself while he was trying to get away. The blood was tested but no DNA match was found.

On September 27, 2009, at about 2:30 a.m., a woman was walking near Pines and 4th in Spokane Valley. She was talking on her phone to a friend while walking a short distance home when a man approached her and asked her if he could help her. The woman said "No" and abruptly hung up on her friend to let her know she was in trouble. Her friend, who was still at Denny's a couple of blocks away, immediately called back. The man told the victim he would kill her and the person calling if she answered the phone. The victim secretly pressed the answer button while continuing to hold the phone in her hand, which allowed the friend to hear the victim say, "No. Leave me alone. Stop!" and then scream before the call disconnected.

The man grabbed the victim by the hair and threw her to the ground. The victim ended up in a field a short distance away with the man laying on top of her. The woman struggled and fought as the male attempted to rip her clothes off and pin her arms down. The victim fought violently and scratched the man, causing him to stop the attack and run away.

The victim's friend arrived to help and found the woman on the ground crying and covered in dirt. She took her friend to the hospital where the attempted rape was reported and evidence was collected including the victim's bloody sweatshirt she was wearing during the attack. The sweatshirt was taken into evidence and the blood was tested. The results showed the blood found was an unknown male.

The Washington State Crime Lab was able to match both the unknown results to the DNA sample Davis was required to provide stemming from the 2016 voyeurism conviction.

With the new evidence, Detective Scott Streltzoff began reviewing the 2008 and 2009 case files, Davis' history, and additional cases Davis may have been involved in.

Detective Streltzoff found Davis was named in several sexual incidents since 2005. During this time Davis was arrested twice for indecent exposure and named as a possible suspect during the others.

On Tuesday, Detective Streltzoff and Detective Mitchell arrested Davis at a house on Long Road in Spokane Valley. He was taken to the Public Safety Building, read his rights, and agreed to be interviewed.

At first Davis said he didn't remember the incidents. As the interview continued, Davis admitted to committing the 2008 and 2009 incidents and entering other homes over the past few years.

At the conclusion of the interview, Davis was booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempted Rape 2nd Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment and 2 counts of Indecent Liberties (Forcible Compulsion).