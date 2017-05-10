Washington Dept of Ecology taking legal action after Hanford col - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington Dept of Ecology taking legal action after Hanford collapse

Posted: Updated:
RICHLAND, Wash. -

The state of Washington is taking swift legal action against the U.S. government after a tunnel full of mixed radioactive and chemical waste collapsed Tuesday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

“This alarming emergency compels us to take immediate action – to hold the federal government accountable to its obligation to clean up the largest nuclear waste site in the country,” said Washington Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon in a release Wednesday.

Ecology is requiring the federal Department of Energy, through an enforcement order, to immediately assess the integrity of the tunnels and take swift corrective action.

“Our top priority is to ensure the safety of Hanford workers and the community. The collapse of this tunnel raises serious questions about how it happened and what can be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. This enforcement order is necessary to make sure we get greater assurance about the condition of these tunnels and the Department of Energy’s plan to contain any further risks,” said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

“The infrastructure built to temporarily store radioactive waste is now more than a half-century old. The tunnel collapse is direct evidence that it's failing. It’s the latest in a series of alarms that the safety and health of Hanford workers and our citizens are at risk,” said Director Bellon.

The enforcement order legally requires the U.S. Department of Energy to determine the cause of the tunnel collapse; assess the risk of further collapses; ensure the radioactive and chemical waste in the tunnels is stored safely; and submit a plan for permanently cleaning up waste in the tunnels.

Ecology oversees and regulates the federal government’s cleanup work at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear infested Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 2:15 PM EDT2017-05-10 18:15:22 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:54:11 GMT

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

  • Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:46:32 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Washington Dept of Ecology taking legal action after Hanford collapse

    Washington Dept of Ecology taking legal action after Hanford collapse

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-05-11 00:42:12 GMT

    RICHLAND, Wash  - The state of Washington is taking swift legal action against the U.S. government after a tunnel full of mixed radioactive and chemical waste collapsed Tuesday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. “This alarming emergency compels us to take immediate action – to hold the federal government accountable to its obligation to clean up the largest nuclear waste site in the country,” said Washington Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon.

    >>

    RICHLAND, Wash  - The state of Washington is taking swift legal action against the U.S. government after a tunnel full of mixed radioactive and chemical waste collapsed Tuesday at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. “This alarming emergency compels us to take immediate action – to hold the federal government accountable to its obligation to clean up the largest nuclear waste site in the country,” said Washington Department of Ecology Director Maia Bellon.

    >>

  • Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

    Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-05-11 00:31:37 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

    >>

  • Options for truly independent Russia probe are limited

    Options for truly independent Russia probe are limited

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 7:56 PM EDT2017-05-10 23:56:11 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats' calls for an independent prosecutor to lead the investigation into Trump campaign contacts with Russia grew louder Wednesday in the aftermath of the FBI director's ouster, but the options for an independent probe remain limited, and the only current avenue for such an appointment is in the hands of the Justice Department.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats' calls for an independent prosecutor to lead the investigation into Trump campaign contacts with Russia grew louder Wednesday in the aftermath of the FBI director's ouster, but the options for an independent probe remain limited, and the only current avenue for such an appointment is in the hands of the Justice Department.

    >>
    •   