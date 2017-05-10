Skeeter Syndrome means mosquitoes are more than pests - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Skeeter Syndrome means mosquitoes are more than pests

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Mosquitoes are popping up everywhere these days as the weather warms up. They're annoying for everyone, but for some, they can be a nightmare.

A.J. loves playing football and being outside with his family and friends; but before he heads outdoors. "I just like load up on bug spray like everywhere from my face to my feet." said A.J.

He needs to be sprayed head to toe with mosquito spray and put on his long sleeves so that these thirsty blood suckers do not leave bites. 

"It's just a distraction because it's super itchy. I don't know if normal mosquito bites are that itchy but they just seem very itchy,"  A.J. said.

The reason why A.J.'s bites look so bad is because he has something called "Skeeter Syndrome" which is an allergy to mosquito bites. "It's not an anaphylactic reaction it doesn't affect his whole system so just wherever he gets bit," said Jamye, A.J's mother.

Some of the symptoms are extreme swelling, itching, blistering and infection. It can affect just about anyone but in most cases it only impacts children, toddlers and seniors who have weak immune systems. For A.J., the swelling is the worst during the first couple of days and as time goes on the bite goes away, "It's just like itchy over the whole radius where I got bit."

A.J. does not let these bites that are left behind hold him back from having fun. "It's more obnoxious than anything else."

For more information on "Skeeter Syndrome" check out: http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/mosquito-bites/basics/tests-diagnosis/con-20032350

