Puppy mill bust prompts calls for changes to Washington animal l - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Puppy mill bust prompts calls for changes to Washington animal laws

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -

Following a puppy mill bust and the arrest of a couple in Stevens County, a big question remains: Could something have been done sooner?

Forty dogs were rescued from horrible conditions at Theresa and Thomas Hostetler's home, and Wednesday most of those dogs have been taken to other shelters in Washington and Oregon. 

Rescue4All founder Jamie McAtee says the dogs and cats were found in their own feces, some chained to trees, and there were even some dead dogs found on the property. 

"I've never seen anything like this before. It's something that I've experienced before, I've seen the aftermath, but nothing like that," McAtee said.

According to the Stevens County Sheriff, the Hostetlers were charged with one count of felony animal cruelty, two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, and obstruction of law enforcement. McAtee says she wishes Stevens County deputies would have stepped up sooner and alleviate the situation.

"I just don't want to let up the pressure because if this doesn't prompt them to get them and make the changes that they need to do, it'll go back to the way it was," she said.

The rescued dogs will go on to live better lives, but McAtee says something should have happened sooner rather than later.

"The RCWs and the animal laws in our state are not good enough," McAtee said. "Something needs to be changed."

The sheriff says more changes may be coming, but that's up to the prosecutor to decide.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:01:18 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Stevens County couple arrested on animal cruelty charges

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:54:11 GMT

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

    The Stevens County Jail confirms a couple has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty. Last week, we told you about 40 dogs that were rescued that were described to be living in “deplorable condition.” Animal rescue group Rescue4All took video of the scene showing the conditions. The non-profit says they found animals covered in filth, with skin infections and chained to trees.

    >>

  • Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Police chase ends in crash at Riverside and Government Way

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-05-10 13:46:32 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Two people are behind bars this morning after leading police on a chase that started in Airway Heights and ended in Spokane at Riverside and Government Way. The driver was originally pulled over for expired tabs in the Walmart parking lot in airway heights. That driver though, fled the scene.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

    Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:36:40 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.

    >>

  • Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:34:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:33:32 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th.

    >>
    •   