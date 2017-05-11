Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home

SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett.



The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.



The Seattle Times reports (https://goo.gl/ogoevZ ) Bennett was sitting in a recliner in her first-floor bedroom Tuesday when a Mercedes-Benz crashed through an exterior wall around 11 a.m.



Seattle Fire Department Lt. Harold Webb says Bennett had a faint pulse and medics performed CPR but she died at the scene.



Webb says an 88-year-old woman who also lived at the facility was the driver.



Police said she was not injured and showed no signs of impairment.



