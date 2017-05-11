Moose gets trapped in fenced playground area at Regal Elementary

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday morning, a moose stuck in a fenced area at Regal Elementary was quite the talk of the neighborhood. A young moose somehow found its way into the enclosed playground area and didn't know how to get out. After a couple hours, the moose managed to get out from behind the fence and walked into the neighborhood around 7 a.m.



The Spokane Public School District did send additional resources to the school just to make sure kids stayed safe.