Moose gets trapped in fenced playground area at Regal Elementary

SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday morning, a moose stuck in a fenced area at Regal Elementary was quite the talk of the neighborhood. A young moose somehow found its way into the enclosed playground area and didn't know how to get out. After a couple hours, the moose managed to get out from behind the fence and walked into the neighborhood around 7 a.m. 

The Spokane Public School District did send additional resources to the school just to make sure kids stayed safe.

