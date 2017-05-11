Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as suspicious death

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

MEAD, Wash. - Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found dead in her home in Mead, WA by family members. The woman was lived in the 3900 block of East Lane Park and is estimated to be in her late 40s.



On Wednesday, May 10 around 6 p.m. Spokane County Deputies responded to her residence for the report of a deceased female. Spokane County Fire was already on scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.

As with any unattended death, the scene was secured and Major Crimes Detectives were advised of the incident and responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Due to information gained during the initial investigation, detectives believe the circumstances related to the victim’s death are suspicious. With the assistance of Spokane County Forensic personnel, investigators processed the scene throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

The name of the deceased female will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, along with a cause and manner of death.

As this is an active investigation, no further information is available at this time