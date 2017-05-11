Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as suspicious deathPosted: Updated:
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog
KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.>>
Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.>>
Skeeter Syndrome means mosquitoes are more than pests
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mosquitoes are popping up everywhere these days as the weather warms up. They're annoying for everyone, but for some, they can be a nightmare. A.J. loves playing football and being outside with his family and friends; but before he heads outdoors. "I just like load up on bug spray like everywhere from my face to my feet." said A.J.>>
Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as suspicious death
MEAD, Wash. - Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found dead in her home in Mead, WA by family members. The woman was lived in the 3900 block of East Lane Park and is estimated to be in her late 40s. On Wednesday, May 10 around 6 p.m. Spokane County Deputies responded to her residence for the report of a deceased female.>>
Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.>>
Moose gets trapped in fenced playground area at Regal Elementary
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday morning, a moose stuck in a fenced area at Regal Elementary was quite the talk of the neighborhood. A young moose somehow found its way into the enclosed playground area and didn't know how to get out. After a couple hours, the moose managed to get out from behind the fence and walked into the neighborhood.>>
Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.>>
Supporters of rancher Bundy build mock jail cell near prison
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy and his sons have built a mock jail cell outside a rural Nevada prison facility where defendants in a 2014 standoff with federal agents await trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. Organizers and protesters are taking turns in the plywood box to raise money for what Bundy family friend Jonathon "Skipper" Speece calls a defense fund.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, May 10th.>>
Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog
KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.>>
Puppy mill bust prompts calls for changes to Washington animal laws
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Following a puppy mill bust and the arrest of a couple in Stevens County, a big question remains: Could something have been done sooner? Forty dogs were rescued from horrible conditions at Theresa and Thomas Hosteter's home, and Wednesday most of those dogs have been taken to other shelters in Washington and Oregon.>>
Skeeter Syndrome means mosquitoes are more than pests
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mosquitoes are popping up everywhere these days as the weather warms up. They're annoying for everyone, but for some, they can be a nightmare. A.J. loves playing football and being outside with his family and friends; but before he heads outdoors. "I just like load up on bug spray like everywhere from my face to my feet." said A.J.>>
