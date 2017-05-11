Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as sus - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as suspicious death

MEAD, Wash. - Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found dead in her home in Mead, WA by family members. The woman was lived in the 3900 block of East Lane Park and is estimated to be in her late 40s. 

On Wednesday, May 10 around 6 p.m. Spokane County Deputies responded to her residence for the report of a deceased female. Spokane County Fire was already on scene and confirmed the woman was deceased.

As with any unattended death, the scene was secured and Major Crimes Detectives were advised of the incident and responded to the scene to continue the investigation.  Due to information gained during the initial investigation, detectives believe the circumstances related to the victim’s death are suspicious.  With the assistance of Spokane County Forensic personnel, investigators processed the scene throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

The name of the deceased female will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, along with a cause and manner of death.

As this is an active investigation, no further information is available at this time

  Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d'Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor's office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn't be able to leave.

  UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

  Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

  Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as suspicious death

    MEAD, Wash. - Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found dead in her home in Mead, WA by family members. The woman was lived in the 3900 block of East Lane Park and is estimated to be in her late 40s.  On Wednesday, May 10 around 6 p.m. Spokane County Deputies responded to her residence for the report of a deceased female.

  Moose gets trapped in fenced playground area at Regal Elementary

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday morning, a moose stuck in a fenced area at Regal Elementary was quite the talk of the neighborhood. A young moose somehow found its way into the enclosed playground area and didn't know how to get out. After a couple hours, the moose managed to get out from behind the fence and walked into the neighborhood. 

  Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

