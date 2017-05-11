Farmer finds body of missing Moses Lake man in irrigation ditch

The body of a missing man in Moses Lake was found Tuesday afternoon in an irrigation ditch.

31-year-old Joe George Reyna, Jr. was reported missing by family members on May 1st.



A farm worker found Reyna's body in an irrigation ditch near Road H-Northeast and called law enforcement.

Grant County Coroner staff confirmed Reyna’s identity in an autopsy, concluding that he died from gunshot wounds to the torso.



Grant County detectives collected evidence at the scene and are continuing their investigation into the homicide.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.