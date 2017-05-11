Farmer finds body of missing Moses Lake man in irrigation ditch

Farmer finds body of missing Moses Lake man in irrigation ditchPosted: Updated:
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog
KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.>>
Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.>>
Skeeter Syndrome means mosquitoes are more than pests
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mosquitoes are popping up everywhere these days as the weather warms up. They're annoying for everyone, but for some, they can be a nightmare. A.J. loves playing football and being outside with his family and friends; but before he heads outdoors. "I just like load up on bug spray like everywhere from my face to my feet." said A.J.>>
Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as suspicious death
MEAD, Wash. - Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found dead in her home in Mead, WA by family members. The woman was lived in the 3900 block of East Lane Park and is estimated to be in her late 40s. On Wednesday, May 10 around 6 p.m. Spokane County Deputies responded to her residence for the report of a deceased female.>>
Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.>>
Police search for wanted felon in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Have you seen this man? The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking information leading to the arrest of a wanted felon last known to be living in Coeur d'Alene. 54-year-old Charles Wesley Knight is wanted in Kootenai County for Felony Probation Violations. Knight is on Felony P&P for Burglary. Knight is described as 5’9 tall, 225 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on>>
Washington mental hospital in 'critical safety situation'
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital is under a "critical safety situation" after inspectors discovered problems with the sprawling facility's fire response system. To ensure that Western State Hospital patients are safe state officials have implemented a "fire watch" program that involves staff looking for "evidence of smoke and fire in all areas," according to a memo sent to workers by Sean Murphy, the facility's ch...>>
Cop car selfie lands teen in handcuffs
WOODLAND, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy was booked landed himself in handcuffs after Woodland Police were made aware of a social media post where the teen took a picture of himself standing on the hood of a police car. The result of the stunt caused damage to the patrol car. Woodland Police contacted the teen and booked him into Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center.>>
Lake Lovers Beware! Summer construction plans for Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has released their construction plans for the Summer of 2017. A shareable map shows the upcoming "orange barrel derby" on I-90 and US 95 we can all expect to see this summer. Here are the projects planned and the areas they will impact:>>
Bonner County Detectives arrest sex offender, worry there may be other victims
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Bonner County Sheriff's Detectives arrested registered sex offended Michael Forker Thursday for two counts of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child and one count of Possession of Child Pornography. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they have reason to believe there may be other under aged victims in the community that Mr. Forker was actively meeting online. Any information can be reported to the Bonner>>
Farmer finds body of missing Moses Lake man in irrigation ditch
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The body of a missing man in Moses Lake was found Tuesday afternoon in an irrigation ditch. 31-year-old Joe George Reyna, Jr. was reported missing by family members on May 1st. A farm worker found Reyna's body in an irrigation ditch near Road H-Northeast and called law enforcement. Grant County Coroner staff confirmed Reyna’s identity in an autopsy, concluding that he died from gunshot wounds to the .>>
Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as suspicious death
MEAD, Wash. - Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found dead in her home in Mead, WA by family members. The woman was lived in the 3900 block of East Lane Park and is estimated to be in her late 40s. On Wednesday, May 10 around 6 p.m. Spokane County Deputies responded to her residence for the report of a deceased female.>>
Moose gets trapped in fenced playground area at Regal Elementary
SPOKANE, Wash. - Thursday morning, a moose stuck in a fenced area at Regal Elementary was quite the talk of the neighborhood. A young moose somehow found its way into the enclosed playground area and didn't know how to get out. After a couple hours, the moose managed to get out from behind the fence and walked into the neighborhood.>>
Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.>>
Supporters of rancher Bundy build mock jail cell near prison
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy and his sons have built a mock jail cell outside a rural Nevada prison facility where defendants in a 2014 standoff with federal agents await trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas. Organizers and protesters are taking turns in the plywood box to raise money for what Bundy family friend Jonathon "Skipper" Speece calls a defense fund.>>
