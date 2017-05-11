Bonner County Detectives arrest sex offender, worry there may be other victims

Bonner County Sheriff's Detectives arrested registered sex offended Michael Forker Thursday for two counts of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Bonner County Sheriff's Office says they have reason to believe there may be other under aged victims in the community that Mr. Forker was actively meeting online.

Any information can be reported to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office tip line at (208) 255-2677.