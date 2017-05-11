Lake Lovers Beware! Summer construction plans for Coeur d'Alene - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Lake Lovers Beware! Summer construction plans for Coeur d'Alene

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has released their $40 million construction plan for the Summer of 2017. A shareable map shows the upcoming "orange barrel derby" on I-90 and US 95 we can all expect to see this summer.

Here are the projects planned and the areas they will impact: 

  • I-90, Northwest Blvd. to Sherman Avenue, Coeur d’Alene
    • Time frame: Mid-May 2017 to late September 2018
    • Project Description: Roadway reconstruction and resurfacing to full depth on I-90. Crews need to repair the full depth of the roadway because it's been a long time since it's been done. Over the years, resurfacing of the road hasn't lasted as long as it should because the foundation is so old. 2017 work is from 9th Street to Sherman Blvd, and 2018 work is from Northwest Blvd. to 9th Street.  The freeway will also be lowered to allow for more clearance under the bridges.
    • Traffic Impacts: Lane closures, reduced speed, median crossovers, night & weekend work, expect delays. 
  • U.S. 95, Cougar Creek-Blackwell Slough & Blackwell Slough to I-90 Overpass IC #12
    • Time frame: May to August 2017
    • Project Description: Roadway resurfacing and rehabilitation from south of CDA at the U.S. 95 crossing of Cougar Creek, north to the southern approach to the U.S. 95 Interchange Bridge over I-90.
    • Traffic Impacts: Nighttime lane closures, reduced speed, night & weekend work, intermittent flagging, expect delays.
    • MOST OF THIS WORK WILL BE DONE AT NIGHT TO AVOID IMPACT ON TRAFFIC.
       
  • I-90 Sign Upgrades, Kootenai & Shoshone counties
    • Time frame: July to September 2017
    • Project Description: Upgrading signs and sign structures along a 66-mile stretch of I-90.
    • Traffic Impacts: Lane closures, reduced speed, intermittent flagging, night & weekend work, expect delays
       
  • Seltice Way Revitalization *City Project*
    • Time frame: April 2017 to mid-summer 2018.
    • Location: Seltice Way in CDA from Riverstone Drive to Huetter Road.
    • Project Description: Roadway reconstruction and resurfacing, including roundabouts at Grand Mill Drive and Atlas Road
    • Traffic Impacts: Lane shifts, reduced lanes, reduced speed, expect delays
       
  • U.S. 95, Ironwood Intersection Improvements, Coeur d’Alene *City Projects*
    • Time frame: Ironwood & Emma April to September 2017; Ironwood & Medina mid-summer to fall 2017
    • Project Description: Intersection Improvements, added turn lanes, and signalization.
    • Traffic Impacts: Lane shifts, lane reduction, reduced speed, night & weekend work, expect delays
       
  • I-90, Sherman Avenue to Blue Creek Bay Bridge
    • Time frame: July to September 2017
    • Project Description: A mill-and-inlay to address pavement damage to this stretch of road sustained during the winter.
    • Traffic Impacts: One side of the interstate at a time will be closed completely, with traffic crossed over to the other side and narrowed to one lane in each direction.
       
  • Government Way, Hanley Way to Prairie Avenue *City Project*
    • Time frame: Mid-June to mid-fall 2017
    • Project Description: Government Way will be completely reconstructed to include two travel lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, two buffered bike lanes, and sidewalks.
    • Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.
       

We spoke with Ben Ward, the Project Manager with ITD to discuss the best ways to avoid summer construction traffic.  Ward says detours will only be put in place when roads are completely shut. If you can find an alternate route, ITD suggests you do that, but if you can't find an alternate route, just give yourself extra time as traffic will be traveling on reduced lanes. 

  • Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:34:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:01:18 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

  • Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:21:45 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

  • Police search for wanted felon in Coeur d'Alene

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:17:41 GMT
    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Have you seen this man? The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking information leading to the arrest of a wanted felon last known to be living in Coeur d'Alene. 54-year-old Charles Wesley Knight is wanted in Kootenai County for Felony Probation Violations. Knight is on Felony P&P for Burglary. Knight is described as 5’9 tall, 225 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on 

  • Washington mental hospital in 'critical safety situation'

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:56:13 GMT
    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital is under a "critical safety situation" after inspectors discovered problems with the sprawling facility's fire response system. To ensure that Western State Hospital patients are safe state officials have implemented a "fire watch" program that involves staff looking for "evidence of smoke and fire in all areas," according to a memo sent to workers by Sean Murphy, the facility's ch...

  • Cop car selfie lands teen in handcuffs

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:37:25 GMT
    WOODLAND, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy was booked landed himself in handcuffs after Woodland Police were made aware of a social media post where the teen took a picture of himself standing on the hood of a police car.  The result of the stunt caused damage to the patrol car.  Woodland Police contacted the teen and booked him into Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center. 

