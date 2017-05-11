Lake Lovers Beware! Summer construction plans for Coeur d'Alene

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has released their $40 million construction plan for the Summer of 2017. A shareable map shows the upcoming "orange barrel derby" on I-90 and US 95 we can all expect to see this summer.



Here are the projects planned and the areas they will impact:

I-90, Northwest Blvd. to Sherman Avenue, Coeur d’Alene Time frame: Mid-May 2017 to late September 2018 Project Description: Roadway reconstruction and resurfacing to full depth on I-90. Crews need to repair the full depth of the roadway because it's been a long time since it's been done. Over the years, resurfacing of the road hasn't lasted as long as it should because the foundation is so old. 2017 work is from 9th Street to Sherman Blvd, and 2018 work is from Northwest Blvd. to 9th Street. The freeway will also be lowered to allow for more clearance under the bridges. Traffic Impacts: Lane closures, reduced speed, median crossovers, night & weekend work, expect delays.

U.S. 95, Cougar Creek-Blackwell Slough & Blackwell Slough to I-90 Overpass IC #12 Time frame: May to August 2017 Project Description: Roadway resurfacing and rehabilitation from south of CDA at the U.S. 95 crossing of Cougar Creek, north to the southern approach to the U.S. 95 Interchange Bridge over I-90. Traffic Impacts: Nighttime lane closures, reduced speed, night & weekend work, intermittent flagging, expect delays. MOST OF THIS WORK WILL BE DONE AT NIGHT TO AVOID IMPACT ON TRAFFIC.



I-90 Sign Upgrades, Kootenai & Shoshone counties Time frame: July to September 2017 Project Description: Upgrading signs and sign structures along a 66-mile stretch of I-90. Traffic Impacts: Lane closures, reduced speed, intermittent flagging, night & weekend work, expect delays



Seltice Way Revitalization *City Project* Time frame: April 2017 to mid-summer 2018. Location: Seltice Way in CDA from Riverstone Drive to Huetter Road. Project Description: Roadway reconstruction and resurfacing, including roundabouts at Grand Mill Drive and Atlas Road Traffic Impacts: Lane shifts, reduced lanes, reduced speed, expect delays



U.S. 95, Ironwood Intersection Improvements, Coeur d’Alene *City Projects* Time frame: Ironwood & Emma April to September 2017; Ironwood & Medina mid-summer to fall 2017 Project Description: Intersection Improvements, added turn lanes, and signalization. Traffic Impacts: Lane shifts, lane reduction, reduced speed, night & weekend work, expect delays



I-90, Sherman Avenue to Blue Creek Bay Bridge Time frame: July to September 2017 Project Description: A mill-and-inlay to address pavement damage to this stretch of road sustained during the winter. Traffic Impacts: One side of the interstate at a time will be closed completely, with traffic crossed over to the other side and narrowed to one lane in each direction.



Government Way, Hanley Way to Prairie Avenue *City Project* Time frame: Mid-June to mid-fall 2017 Project Description: Government Way will be completely reconstructed to include two travel lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, two buffered bike lanes, and sidewalks. Traffic Impacts: Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.





We spoke with Ben Ward, the Project Manager with ITD to discuss the best ways to avoid summer construction traffic. Ward says detours will only be put in place when roads are completely shut. If you can find an alternate route, ITD suggests you do that, but if you can't find an alternate route, just give yourself extra time as traffic will be traveling on reduced lanes.