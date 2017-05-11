Cop car selfie lands teen in handcuffs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Cop car selfie lands teen in handcuffs

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
Cop car selfie lands teen in handcuffs Cop car selfie lands teen in handcuffs
WOODLAND, Wash. -

A 17-year-old boy was booked landed himself in handcuffs after Woodland Police were made aware of a social media post where the teen took a picture of himself standing on the hood of a police car. 

The result of the stunt caused damage to the patrol car. 

Woodland Police contacted the teen and booked him into Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:34:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:01:18 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home

    Seattle woman killed sitting in recline when car crashes into home

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:21:45 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police search for wanted felon in Coeur d'Alene

    Police search for wanted felon in Coeur d'Alene

    Thursday, May 11 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-05-11 20:17:41 GMT
    Courtesy Coeur d'Alene Police DepartmentCourtesy Coeur d'Alene Police Department

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Have you seen this man? The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking information leading to the arrest of a wanted felon last known to be living in Coeur d'Alene. 54-year-old Charles Wesley Knight is wanted in Kootenai County for Felony Probation Violations. Knight is on Felony P&P for Burglary. Knight is described as 5’9 tall, 225 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Have you seen this man? The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking information leading to the arrest of a wanted felon last known to be living in Coeur d'Alene. 54-year-old Charles Wesley Knight is wanted in Kootenai County for Felony Probation Violations. Knight is on Felony P&P for Burglary. Knight is described as 5’9 tall, 225 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on 

    >>

  • Washington mental hospital in 'critical safety situation'

    Washington mental hospital in 'critical safety situation'

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:56:13 GMT
    Washington mental hospital in 'critical safety situation'Washington mental hospital in 'critical safety situation'

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital is under a "critical safety situation" after inspectors discovered problems with the sprawling facility's fire response system. To ensure that Western State Hospital patients are safe state officials have implemented a "fire watch" program that involves staff looking for "evidence of smoke and fire in all areas," according to a memo sent to workers by Sean Murphy, the facility's ch...

    >>

    SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Washington state's largest psychiatric hospital is under a "critical safety situation" after inspectors discovered problems with the sprawling facility's fire response system. To ensure that Western State Hospital patients are safe state officials have implemented a "fire watch" program that involves staff looking for "evidence of smoke and fire in all areas," according to a memo sent to workers by Sean Murphy, the facility's ch...

    >>

  • Cop car selfie lands teen in handcuffs

    Cop car selfie lands teen in handcuffs

    Thursday, May 11 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-05-11 19:37:25 GMT
    Cop car selfie lands teen in handcuffsCop car selfie lands teen in handcuffs

    WOODLAND, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy was booked landed himself in handcuffs after Woodland Police were made aware of a social media post where the teen took a picture of himself standing on the hood of a police car.  The result of the stunt caused damage to the patrol car.  Woodland Police contacted the teen and booked him into Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center. 

    >>

    WOODLAND, Wash. - A 17-year-old boy was booked landed himself in handcuffs after Woodland Police were made aware of a social media post where the teen took a picture of himself standing on the hood of a police car.  The result of the stunt caused damage to the patrol car.  Woodland Police contacted the teen and booked him into Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center. 

    >>
    •   