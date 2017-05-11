Police search for wanted felon in Coeur d'Alene

Have you seen this man?

The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is seeking information leading to the arrest of a wanted felon last known to be living in Coeur d'Alene.

54-year-old Charles Wesley Knight is wanted in Kootenai County for Felony Probation Violations. Knight is on Felony P&P for Burglary.



Knight is described as 5’9 tall, 225 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.



Anyone with information on where Knight might be is urged to call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455. The identity of callers will remain confidential and reward money may be available.