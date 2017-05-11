National Cheat Day: what's your weakness?

Have you ever wished that there was a day that calories didn't count and that you could eat whatever you wanted without feeling guilty?

Good news! Today is National Eat What You Want Day- a day to indulge without worry.

The History of Eat What You Want Day:

According to dayoftheyear.com, the holiday was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy of wellcat.com to help people break away from the frustration of eating healthy for a day. Most nutritionists agree that allowing for a cheat day on the occasion can be beneficial, keeping you from breaking down and binging on unhealthy foods when your determination wears thin.

We asked around the KHQ newsroom to find out what our reporters, anchors and producers' weaknesses are.

Here are some of the cravings of KHQ:

Adam Mayer, Reporter- Ice cream and cookies

Andrea Olson, Reporter- Cookies

Blake Jensen, Weatherman- Wife's sausage apple quiche

Claire Graham, Anchor- Entire rack of ribs and funfetti cake

Dan Kleckner, Anchor- Wife's legendary chicken enchiladas

Jeff Hite, Assistant News Director- PB&J, a cookie and a banana

Joe McHale, Reporter- 'Flying Dutchman' (an In-N-Out burger sandwiched between two Krispy Kreme doughnuts)

Katie Chen, Reporter- Tiramisu or cheesecake

Lexi Perry, Producer- Pizza

Luke Thoburn, Producer- Doritos

Meghan Sawyer, Producer- Taco Bell

Morgan Marum, Reporter- French fries

Peter Maxwell, Reporter- Filet mingnon, mashed potatoes and creme brulee

Traci Zeravica, News Director- Pizza

Are you celebrating today? Comment below and share with us what your 'go to' cheat meal is.