UPDATE: Deputies find missing man with dementia in Spokane Valle - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Deputies find missing man with dementia in Spokane Valley

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy Spokane Valley Police Department Courtesy Spokane Valley Police Department
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

UPDATE: Deputies have located Sam M Anderson and he is safe. 

Anderson went missing early Thursday morning. 

____________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Valley Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with dementia.

62-year-old Sam M. Anderson is traveling through the area with his son and is not familiar with Spokane.  His son reports Anderson has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and does not have his prescription medication needed to control seizures.  

Anderson’s son told deputies he and his father went to sleep in their vehicle last night on East Broadway, near I-90, in Spokane Valley.  Early this morning, when he woke up at 2:00 a.m., Anderson was gone.

Anderson is believed to have little or no money with him, does not know the area or have a cell phone.  He has his ID on him and he should be able to identify himself and carry on a conversation. Deputies worry he may not know how to contact his son or return to their vehicle.   

Anderson is described as 6’02”, 210 lbs., brown eyes, brown and gray hair and a gray beard.  He was last seen wearing a light blue, short sleeve polo shirt and blue jeans.  

If you have seen Sam M. Anderson, or know of his location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:34:32 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -  A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.

    >>

  • UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:01 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:01:18 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.

    >>

  • Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home

    Seattle woman killed sitting in recline when car crashes into home

    Thursday, May 11 2017 9:21 AM EDT2017-05-11 13:21:45 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fact or fiction? KHQ debunks dog snatching post

    Fact or fiction? KHQ debunks dog snatching post

    Thursday, May 11 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-05-12 00:01:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This post is being shared not only in Spokane- but all over the country.   It reads,"urgent. all dog owners be aware." The post goes on to say gangs are using stickers to track where dogs live so they can steal them to use as bait for fighting dogs. Our Facebook friends shared the post with us and asked us to check it out.   KHQ did some investigating, and the post appears to be nothing more than an urban legend.  &nb...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - This post is being shared not only in Spokane- but all over the country.   It reads,"urgent. all dog owners be aware." The post goes on to say gangs are using stickers to track where dogs live so they can steal them to use as bait for fighting dogs. Our Facebook friends shared the post with us and asked us to check it out.   KHQ did some investigating, and the post appears to be nothing more than an urban legend.  &nb...

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Spokane Parks Department decides fate of Riverfront Park amusement rides

    PHOTOS: Spokane Parks Department decides fate of Riverfront Park amusement rides

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:59:06 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The votes are in. Spokane Parks Department voted 8-1 to sell 3 of the 13 amusement park rides at Riverfront Park. There is no word on which rides will be sold, but the carousel, sky ride and train are all exempt. The department says the cost of repairing the rides would be more than their value. The department plans to use the money made from selling the rides to purchase a new one for the park. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The votes are in. Spokane Parks Department voted 8-1 to sell 3 of the 13 amusement park rides at Riverfront Park. There is no word on which rides will be sold, but the carousel, sky ride and train are all exempt. The department says the cost of repairing the rides would be more than their value. The department plans to use the money made from selling the rides to purchase a new one for the park. 

    >>

  • Traffic alert: summer construction on major roadways to affect Idaho drivers

    Traffic alert: summer construction on major roadways to affect Idaho drivers

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:40:40 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Roadwork ahead, detour, road closed. Roadwork ahead, detour, road closed. You get the point. People trying to get to the lake this summer will see these signs on a regular basis on I-90, Northwest Boulevard, US 95, and several other spots around Coeur d’Alene. “It’s going to slow people down,” Ben Ward said. Ward is a project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department. He says the bulk of the work will 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Roadwork ahead, detour, road closed. Roadwork ahead, detour, road closed. You get the point. People trying to get to the lake this summer will see these signs on a regular basis on I-90, Northwest Boulevard, US 95, and several other spots around Coeur d’Alene. “It’s going to slow people down,” Ben Ward said. Ward is a project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department. He says the bulk of the work will 

    >>
    •   