UPDATE: Deputies find missing man with dementia in Spokane Valley

UPDATE: Deputies have located Sam M Anderson and he is safe.

Anderson went missing early Thursday morning.

____________

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Spokane Valley Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with dementia.

62-year-old Sam M. Anderson is traveling through the area with his son and is not familiar with Spokane. His son reports Anderson has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and does not have his prescription medication needed to control seizures.

Anderson’s son told deputies he and his father went to sleep in their vehicle last night on East Broadway, near I-90, in Spokane Valley. Early this morning, when he woke up at 2:00 a.m., Anderson was gone.

Anderson is believed to have little or no money with him, does not know the area or have a cell phone. He has his ID on him and he should be able to identify himself and carry on a conversation. Deputies worry he may not know how to contact his son or return to their vehicle.

Anderson is described as 6’02”, 210 lbs., brown eyes, brown and gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue, short sleeve polo shirt and blue jeans.

If you have seen Sam M. Anderson, or know of his location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233.