Connecticut man's sobbing mugshot goes viral

It's a mug shot for the ages.

A man's mugshot is going viral after he is seen sobbing in the photograph.

35-year-old Alexander Jennes Downing from Connecticut was already internet famous when he was caught on camera drunkenly berating a family on a beach in South Padre Island, Texas and landed behind bars.

The encounter went viral after the horrified family posted the video to social media.

Texas police say the man was drunk and screaming at a Muslim family at the popular tourist beach, shouting obscenities and comparing them to Isis.

Police arrested him for public intoxication.

He posted bond the next day.

As for any future charges he could be facing, the police department said quote... "our doors are always open to that."