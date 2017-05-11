PHOTOS: Spokane Parks Department decides fate of Riverfront Park amusement rides

The votes are in. Spokane Parks Department voted 8-1 to sell 3 of the 13 amusement park rides at Riverfront Park.

There is no word on which rides will be sold, but the carousel, sky ride and train are all exempt.

The department says the cost of repairing the rides would be more than their value.

The department plans to use the money made from selling the rides to purchase a new one for the park.