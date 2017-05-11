Traffic alert: summer construction on major roadways to affect Idaho drivers

Roadwork ahead, detour, road closed.

Roadwork ahead, detour, road closed. You get the point.

People trying to get to the lake this summer will see these signs on a regular basis on I-90, Northwest Boulevard, US 95, and several other spots around Coeur d’Alene.

“It’s going to slow people down,” Ben Ward said.

Ward is a project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department.

He says the bulk of the work will be at the US 95 and I-90 interchange.

“We do suggest people find alternate routes if they can but these roads will still be open they'll just have slightly lower capacity,” Ward said.

We wanted to see how long it would take from the ITD office on Prairie Avenue to downtown.



Mind you, not much construction is going on just yet, but on a normal day drive, it took 13 minutes down US 95 to get to our destination.

Now, imagine that with construction.

"As long as you know what's going on, it's not too hard to get around it get where you want to go without a whole lot of hassle,” Diana Williams said.

Williams lives off C Street in Coeur d’Alene, construction is going on all around her.

She’s happy that the roads are going to be repaired.

“I’m really happy that they’re doing it during the summer so that we don’t have to put up with it during the winter,” she said.

Ward says most of the construction will be done at night and on the weekends.

For the full construction map, you can find it by clicking here.