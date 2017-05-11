Fact or fiction? KHQ debunks dog snatching post

This post is being shared not only in Spokane- but all over the country.

It reads,"urgent. all dog owners be aware."

The post goes on to say gangs are using stickers to track where dogs live so they can steal them to use as bait for fighting dogs.

Our Facebook friends shared the post with us and asked us to check it out.

KHQ did some investigating, and the post appears to be nothing more than an urban legend.

A quick Google search shows several articles de-bunking the post including Snopes and the BBC.

The warning about dog-snatchers using stickers dates back to 2013 and started all the way in Australia.

Police down under were quick to dismiss the warning, but it went viral- making its way to Spokane

KHQ called SCRAPS to see if they had ever heard of this happening, and they said no- it is a hoax.

It's just another reminder -- you can't always believe what you read on the internet.