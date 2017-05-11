Trump calls Comey a 'showboat,' denies colluding with Russia

Trump calls Comey a 'showboat,' denies colluding with RussiaPosted: Updated:
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d’Alene family is desperately trying to get their mother home. Vikki Moormann went on a trip with her sister-in-law to Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico on April 30. She fell ill, went to a doctor’s office, and then was sent to the hospital. Then, her son, Ryan, got a phone call from the hospital, saying that they had to pay her bill or she wouldn’t be able to leave.>>
UPDATE: Woman missing in bear filled Montana wilderness found alive with dog
KHQ.COM - An incredible ending to a story we've been following out of Montana after a woman went missing in an area where grizzly bears are known to inhabit. 25-year-old Madeline Connelly was reported missing in the Great Bear Wilderness area on May 4th and when authorities searching for her discovered grizzly bear tracks over human tracks in the same area, the worst was feared for the fate of Connelly.>>
Seattle woman killed sitting in recliner when car crashes into home
SEATTLE (AP) - A woman killed Tuesday when a car crashed into her bedroom at a North Seattle assisted-living home has been identified as Lavonne Bennett. The King County Medical Examiner's Office says the 72-year-old died from blunt-force injuries with compressive asphyxia and her death was ruled an accident.>>
Woman found dead in Mead home; Major crimes investigating as suspicious death
MEAD, Wash. - Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the death of a woman as suspicious after she was found dead in her home in Mead, WA by family members. The woman was lived in the 3900 block of East Lane Park and is estimated to be in her late 40s. On Wednesday, May 10 around 6 p.m. Spokane County Deputies responded to her residence for the report of a deceased female.>>
Skeeter Syndrome means mosquitoes are more than pests
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mosquitoes are popping up everywhere these days as the weather warms up. They're annoying for everyone, but for some, they can be a nightmare. A.J. loves playing football and being outside with his family and friends; but before he heads outdoors. "I just like load up on bug spray like everywhere from my face to my feet." said A.J.>>
Spokane Valley detectives use DNA to connect man to sexual assault cases
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley sexual assault detectives arrested 30-year-old Garry L. Davis Wednesday after a DNA sample he was required to provide after a recent voyeurism conviction last September matched DNA evidence collected from sexual assault cases in 2008 and 2009.>>
Retired Coeur d'Alene teacher stuck in Mexico returning home
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After many phones call, the retired Coeur d’Alene high school teacher who says she’s been stuck in a hospital in Mexico is coming home. Vikki Moormann went down to Nuevo Vallarta for vacation with her sister-in-law Patricia on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death. On May 1st, she was throwing up quite a bit, so they went to go see a doctor who saw that she was having a diabetic episode, and sent her to the hospital.>>
Trump calls Comey a 'showboat,' denies colluding with Russia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that there was "no collusion" between his winning campaign and the Russian government, in his first extended remarks since he roiled Washington with his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey. In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt, Trump slammed Comey as a "showboat" attention-seeker who had lost the confidence of the president and the agency he led. "Look he's a showbo...>>
Yellowstone: White wolf was shot; $5,000 reward offered
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park officials say a wolf they euthanized after hikers found the animal suffering from a serious injury had been shot. Park officials released preliminary necropsy findings Thursday for the wolf that was discovered wounded on April 11 near Gardiner, Montana, in northern Yellowstone. They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the>>
Fact or fiction? KHQ debunks dog snatching post
SPOKANE, Wash. - This post is being shared not only in Spokane- but all over the country. It reads,"urgent. all dog owners be aware." The post goes on to say gangs are using stickers to track where dogs live so they can steal them to use as bait for fighting dogs. Our Facebook friends shared the post with us and asked us to check it out. KHQ did some investigating, and the post appears to be nothing more than an urban legend. &nb...>>
PHOTOS: Spokane Parks Department decides fate of Riverfront Park amusement rides
SPOKANE, Wash. - The votes are in. Spokane Parks Department voted 8-1 to sell 3 of the 13 amusement park rides at Riverfront Park. There is no word on which rides will be sold, but the carousel, sky ride and train are all exempt. The department says the cost of repairing the rides would be more than their value. The department plans to use the money made from selling the rides to purchase a new one for the park.>>
Traffic alert: summer construction on major roadways to affect Idaho drivers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Roadwork ahead, detour, road closed. Roadwork ahead, detour, road closed. You get the point. People trying to get to the lake this summer will see these signs on a regular basis on I-90, Northwest Boulevard, US 95, and several other spots around Coeur d’Alene. “It’s going to slow people down,” Ben Ward said. Ward is a project manager with the Idaho Transportation Department. He says the bulk of the work will>>
Connecticut man's sobbing mugshot goes viral
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas - It's a mug shot for the ages. A man's mugshot is going viral after he is seen sobbing in the photograph. 35-year-old Alexander Jennes Downing from Connecticut was already internet famous when he was caught on camera drunkenly berating a family on a beach in South Padre Island, Texas and landed behind bars. The encounter went viral after the horrified family posted the video to social media. Texas...>>
UPDATE: Deputies find missing man with dementia in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with dementia. 62-year-old Sam M. Anderson is traveling through the area with his son and is not familiar with the Spokane. His son reports Anderson has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and does not have his prescription medication needed to control seizures. Anderson’s son told deputies he and his father went to>>
National Cheat Day: what's your weakness?
SPOKANE, Wash.- Have you ever wished that there was a day that calories didn't count and that you could eat whatever you wanted without feeling guilty? Good news! Today is National Eat What You Want Day- a day to indulge without worry. The History of Eat What You Want Day: According to dayoftheyear.com, the holiday was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy of wellcat.com to help people break away from the frustration of eating healthy>>
Ex-Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to child rape, sex crimes
KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) - A former Kennewick teacher faces up to five years in prison after admitting that she sent nude pictures and videos of herself to at least four students and raped one of them. Tonie Reiboldt pleaded guilty in Benton County Superior Court Wednesday to third-degree child rape and three felony counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. She is to be sentenced June 14. The Tri-City Herald says Reiboldt was a physical education t...>>
